Trouble In Paradise For Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce?? Why Fans Are Speculating...

Taylor Swift Goes Out With Travis Kelce After Hiding During Chiefs Game -- But Fans Think This Is A Bad Sign For Their Relationship

Taylor Swift is in the building!

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night it was celebration time for the pop star and her NFL star fiancé Travis Kelce! Tay Tay was at the game, but notably, she avoided all the cameras. The only way everyone found out she was in attendance was because fans spotted her in the VIP suite from the stands.

Seems like she just wanted a chill evening watching her man play football. She had plenty of time to cheer him on, and afterwards they stopped at his and Patrick Mahomes‘ steakhouse 1587 Prime for some dinner!

Related: Taylor Sends Brittany Mahomes Super Sweet Letter Amid Fan Theories!

In an Instagram Stories post from Sunday night, the couple’s pal Joann Jordan shared a selfie with them. See for yourself (below):

travis kelce and Taylor swift 1587 prime
(c) Joann Jordan/Instagram

Cute!

There’s even a video of them circulating social media, where we can get a better look at their ‘fits.

Looking sharp! But these little crumbs have fans worried about Tayvis.

Yeah, we aren’t sure we get it, either. But commenters were quick to point out:

“Why isn’t he holding her hand? He always does!”

“Look how they’re not sitting together at dinners anymore. something’s going on.”

“Oh please don’t tell me they’re soft launching a breakup”

“it looks like she’s running from him

Wow. We mean, it doesn’t look like that to us at all. Like, AT ALL. But what do U think, Perezcious readers? “Fans” really love to just say whatever. Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 20, 2025 10:10am PDT

