Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Releases Insane The Fate Of Ophelia Music Video With PLENTY Of Travis Kelce Easter Eggs!

Taylor Swift The Life Of Ophelia Music Video

Fitting that Ms. Taylor Allison Swift released The Fate of Ophelia on Travis Kelce’s 36th birthday — he saved her from doom, after all!!

In case you haven’t heard it yet, the song is completely about how Travis rescued her from the depths of darkness. He is a human explanation point, so we get it! And the music video is full of sly Trav mentions — an 87 on a door, a football, and even an old photo of him in the dressing room scene. Blink and you’ll miss em’, but they are there!

Lucky audience members at AMC Theaters were able to see the vid since Friday at her album release, but Tay so kindly dropped it on YouTube for the rest of us on Sunday.

Watch the full visual (below) and see if you can call out all the Travis mentions!

So many costume changes, sets, and a gorgeous vision! Do you LOVE the music video, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

Oct 06, 2025 07:00am PDT

