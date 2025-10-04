Taylor Swift Reveals Which Eras Tour & Life Of A Showgirl Easter Egg Fans 'Finally' Figured Out! 

It took Taylor Swift fans a while, but they “finally” figured out one of her latest Easter eggs!

The 35-year-old pop star appeared on Z100 on Friday to promote her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, where she opened up about her love of leaving Easter eggs for the Swifties. Her die-hard fans also thoroughly enjoy putting on their detective hats, searching for the clues, and decoding their meanings in her work. Sometimes, they hit the nail on the head with their findings. But other times? They are waaay off track! Even Taylor admitted some theories are “based in absolutely nothing close to reality.” Which ones, girl? LOLz!

Related: Taylor Swift Hints At Travis Kelce’s Big Penis Again In Interview After Dropping THAT Song!

Taylor doesn’t say, but she shared that there is an Easter egg that fans solved recently! According to Taylor, they discovered something special about the order of the tracklist for Life of a Showgirl… It is the shape of The Eras Tour stage! The Opalite singer explained:

“There are some that are so fun when they figure them out. Like just yesterday somebody figured out that if you line up the titles of all the tracks of this album in order, and you line them in the center of the frame, the shape of the tracklist makes the same shape as the Eras Tour stage.”

Tay isn’t joking! It really does! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

????| Taylor Swift confirms on Z100 that The Life of a Showgirl tracklist was intentionally designed to look like the shape of “The Eras Tour” stage! “It took them a while to figure out that one.” pic.twitter.com/GkAU3ESJ9n — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) October 3, 2025

Wow! Mind blown! Taylor continued:

“So that was a real one. That was one that it took a while for them to discover, and then finally they figured it out and it was really fun.”

Taylor truly is a mastermind! Listen to her interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you find this Easter egg? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Graham Norton Show/YouTube]