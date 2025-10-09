Taylor Swift Reveals Hilarious Moment Travis Kelce Mistook A-Lister's Wife For Greta Gerwig At Eras Tour!

Awkward! Taylor Swift just called out Travis Kelce for a hilarious mix-up — because apparently he had no idea what his “favorite director” looked like!

While on Wednesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers, Taylor recalled how fun it was to watch her then-boyfriend party it up with his friends and various stars in her VIP tent at the Eras Tour. At the Wembley concert in London, that list was A+++, famously featuring Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Hugh Grant, and more. Enough that it even gave Tay “FOMO” as she watched from the stage! LOLz!

The person Travis was most excited to meet though? Greta Gerwig! He told Taylor in advance how much he wanted to tell the director he’d loved Barbie, something the singer encouraged him to do because she’s so nice.

After the show, Trav told her what a great time he’d had and all the celebs he’d met. But he didn’t mention Greta. So Taylor asked if he’d gotten to say hi to the filmmaker. He admitted, less excited now, they’d had a quick convo, but he thought he made a fool of himself. He’d joked to the filmmaker:

“I’m just Ken, too.”

And pointed to the stage! LOLz! It’s a pretty good quip that only he could make — but Greta didn’t give him much of a reaction. He worried maybe she had heard that too many times. So his Greta experience wasn’t the best.

Someone else he saw in the VIP tent and did get to tell how much he loved their movies? Hugh Grant! The Kansas City Chiefs star was happy to chat with him. The tight end also gave Tay some great “tea.” He noticed Hugh and Greta “had all these inside jokes” and seemed super close. He figured they were working on a movie together, but it was even more than that! Taylor said he told her:

“They kind of seem like they’re like soulmates.”

OMG! Taylor remembered exclaiming:

“The tea is crazy tonight, Travis!”

With Greta so busy with Hugh, the NFL pro said he spent most of the night dancing with a random family in the tent who he LOVED. But after a quick glance at social media, Taylor realized that the random family was Greta Gerwig and her fam! LMFAO! See the vid:

Taylor finally figured out what happened! She asked:

“Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie, Barbie?”

Travis had mistaken Hugh’s wife, Anna Eberstein, for the Lady Bird director! No wonder they seemed like soulmates!! The women don’t look much alike, so he clearly had no idea what the talented Greta Gerwig looked like! Here’s Anna btw:

And Greta:

See what we mean? Someone must have pointed her out while they were standing next to one another! LOLz!

OMG! That means when Travis threw out his “I’m just Ken” joke he was actually talking to Anna, and she was probably confused why he was talking about Barbie to her — so she just smiled and played along. Hah! At least he got to party with the real Greta though!

Hear Taylor recount this mortifying mix-up (below):

So funny!

