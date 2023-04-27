Watch Taylor Swift's Rumored Boyfriend Respond To Finally Being Asked About Her!

Does Taylor Swift have a new Lover? Some fans think so!

Over the past few days Swifties and fans of Formula One racing have been in an uproar. As you know, Tay Tay recently split with her ex-beau Joe Alwyn, and around the same time two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso parted ways with his model girlfriend Andrea Schlager. Since then, some folks on social media have been wondering if the pop star and the motorsports legend are in a relationship.

Seems like pretty wild speculation based on very, very little, but… have fun with that, we guess?

However, the internet rumor has made its way to the mainstream! On Thursday, during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a SkySports reporter decided to ask the 41-year-old about his connection to the Anti Hero hitmaker. In a pun-filled intro, the journalist said:

“Fernando, it’s been an interesting few weeks for you during this break. I knew you were trouble. What’s that been like? It’s been quite a sort of worldwide attention on you in other areas of life.”

To which the Aston Martin team driver gave her a wink and responded:

“Yes, probably, but yeah I’m just here focused on Baku.”

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

At Sky, Fernando Alonso was asked if his dating rumors with Taylor Swift were true. Alonso laughed and said he was only here to race this weekend. pic.twitter.com/U5pjyfM0jH — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 27, 2023

In a similar interview the same day, posted by the official F1 account to Instagram, he responded similarly:

“I have nothing to say, mate. I answered already.”

Did he though?? When the journalist called him out for his wink, though, the 32-time race winner smiled and said:

“I have nothing to say. It’s so complicated, Baku format already. I’m sure you have a lot of questions.”

Ooh la la!

So what’s the deal? Why not just say it’s not true? If he really didn’t want to be asked about it, saying it was all just fan nonsense on the internet would be a surefire way to stop the questions.

Well, the thing is… Fernando seems to be enjoying it! The Spanish racing driver even been using her music in a recent TikTok, captioning it “race week era” and later commenting “feeling 33,” seemingly in reference to the Bejeweled singer’s age.

Even if Fernando doesn’t have anything going on with Taylor, it looks like he wants us to think he does! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

