Ouch! Taylor Swift Lost A 'Chunk' From Her Hand During The Eras Tour Performance!

The show must go on!

Taylor Swift is at the top of the list when it comes to dedication to her craft. She’s made it clear for years she won’t let anything get in the way of performing for her fans! Even a pretty gnarly wound on her hand isn’t going to slow her down! After night two of The Eras Tour stop in Houston, Texas, fans noticed Tay Tay had a nasty looking injury on her palm during her Reputation era performances.

Clips quickly started making their rounds on social media, with fans concerned about the pop star’s injury as well as being impressed she continued her performance like nothing happened. She eventually got her wound wrapped in bandages when she swapped to her Folklore era, but it had to have hurt! User x.taylorswift.x13 on TikTok posted a fan video where you can clearly see the bloody spot on her palm, writing:

“Not tay tays hand “

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

Ouch!

Swifties were quick to point out it looked like a puncture wound because she was actually bleeding on both her palm AND the back of her hand! Whoa! So awful, but luckily the 33-year-old relieved our worries with her posts to Instagram and Twitter following her latest tour stop.

In a carousel of photos posted to the ‘gram on Monday, the Anti Hero songstress wrote:

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all – seriously can’t wait for Atlanta.”

She then continued on to let us know that she’s okay — and let us know exactly what happened:

“PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely – tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change – braced my fall with my palm.”

Oh no! We’re glad she didn’t sustain any worse injuries when she fell! With how quickly she has to change costumes between eras — and in the dark, for that matter — it’s no surprise she tripped.

Finishing up her post, the Bejeweled singer said:

“It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood “

LOLz!! Retrograde even has the biggest stars in the world off balance! See her full post (below):

We’re glad to hear Taylor is alright! We hope she heals up soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

