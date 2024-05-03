OMG! Taylor Swift's Bestie AND Ex Are Set To Appear On SNL Together! See The Best Swiftie Reactions!

Well, this is awkward!

Saturday Night Live fans and Swifties were left in shambles Thursday night! The sketch comedy series took to X (Twitter) to announce the final two shows of season 49 coming on May 11 and May 18. The first show will have Maya Rudolph as host alongside musical guest Vampire Weekend — but when it comes to the very last show, well… we recognize his name All Too Well.

Yep, that’s right! Taylor Swift‘s ex Jake Gyllenhaal is going to be hosting SNL that night! But… what’s the connection to Tay Tay, you may ask? The musical guest is going to be a very dear friend of Mz. Swift, her opener for many shows on The Eras Tour: Sabrina Carpenter!

See the announcement (below):

The pint-sized pop star who opens up for the 34-year-old to sing the very songs she wrote about Jake is going to be standing right next to him on SNL. And Swifties are LIVING for the chaos! In the comments, fans raved over the unlikely pairing, writing:

“Jake and Sabrina?! I literally laughed out loud in Swiftie.” “Person who booked Jake and Sabrina for the same day: *laughs in Swiftie*” “I would pay a million bucks to see the text thread between Sabrina and Taylor about this” “Sabrina and all too well”

One fan even suggested an outfit for the Espresso singer to wear:

LOLz!! Sabrina is so cheeky, we’re sure she’s going to have something to say or do to keep Jake on his toes!

What do U think about this lineup, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

