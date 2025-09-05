Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Skipping 2025 VMAs -- For Travis?!?

Taylor Swift Skipping 2025 VMAs -- For Travis Kelce?!?

Taylor Swift won’t be attending the VMAs this year, according to E! News!

Sorry Swifties, if you were hoping for another iconic night of Tay Tay dancing and singing along at an award show, you’re going to have to wait a while. The outlet reports she’s going to be skipping the MTV event! But why? Well, it miiight be because she wants to be there for her fiancé… Man, that’s a fun word, huh?

On Friday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the first game of the season, and sources say she’ll be in the stands to send some good luck to her man!

The thing is… the game isn’t in Los Angeles OR in KC. It’s in São Paulo, Brazil! Yeah. And flying back to El Lay in time for the VMAs on Sunday would be really tough. That’s a 12+ hour flight. It would be a big hassle to try to do both. Is that why she’s skipping the event she loves so much?

This will be the first time since 2021 T-Swizzle hasn’t made it to the VMAs, despite this year being nominated for Artist of the Year. A bummer for fans — but it’s so sweet to be there for her man! If that’s why…

What do U think about Taylor skipping the VMAs this year, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Sep 05, 2025 14:30pm PDT

