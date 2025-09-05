Got A Tip?

Kylie Kelce Reveals What Her Daughters Think Of Getting Taylor Swift As Their New Aunt!

The Kelce kids approve!

During Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, Kylie Kelce revealed how her kiddos are feeling about Travisengagement to Taylor Swift! And it’s so cute!

As Perezcious readers know, Kylie and Jason share four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months. They’ve all gotten to know the singer really well since she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs player, so they’re “thrilled” she’s officially going to be part of the family!

The 33-year-old dished:

“The girls are thrilled. They’re so excited they’re getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav.”

Awww!

How could they not be excited? Auntie Tay sounds like the best — after all, she keeps them well stocked with her homemade gifts and funfetti sourdough bread. She loves those little girls so much! Clearly, the feeling’s mutual!

See Kylie’s GMA segment (below):

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

