Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

'Disgusting' Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement Joke Deleted By Nebraska Huskers After Angering The Swifties! Travis Kelce (& Taylor Swift's Hand) BOOED At Arrowhead Stadium! Travis Kelce Has The Biggest Smile EVER During First Outing With Taylor Swift After Engagement News! Travis Kelce Seemingly Unfollowed Barstool Show For Reposting Old Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory! You Won't Believe The Phrase Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Are Trying To Trademark! Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Ready To Settle Down After Engagement In This HUGE Way! Travis Kelce Planned Taylor Swift Proposal For A YEAR -- Find Out Who Knew What As Friends Spill The Deets! Does Taylor Swift Need A Prenup? She Has WAY More 'To Protect' Than Travis Kelce! More Than You Think! Jason Kelce Has The SWEETEST Reaction To Travis & Taylor Swift's Engagement On New Heights! WATCH! All The Details On Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring!!! Travis Kelce’s Dad Spills All The Taylor Swift Engagement Deets! And Donald Trump Weighs In! What He Said Is Shocking! Taylor Swift Was 'Very Supportive' Of Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Docuseries -- And She Even Played A Role In Making It Happen!

Taylor Swift

HUGE Taylor Swift Super Bowl Update! NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says...

Did NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Just Tease A Taylor Swift Super Bowl Halftime Show???

OMG! It’s not just Taylor Swift seemingly dropping hints about her possible Super Bowl halftime performance!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about a Tay Tay Super Bowl. And he said the pop star is “welcome” to take the stage at the Big Game whenever she wants:

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

She’s one of the biggest artists in the world, so that’s a no-brainer! But we would have expected him to be more tight-lipped than that! Hmm…

Related: The Beautiful Meaning Behind Taylor & Travis’ Engagement Flowers!

But that’s not the only clue he dropped! When host Savannah Guthrie asked if it’s “in the works” or a “maybe” for this upcoming season, Roger replied:

“I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe.”

A MAYBE?? Really?? Well, that kinda sounds like they’ve had some real conversations about it! Otherwise, wouldn’t he just say it’s not happening this year? Time will tell!

Roger then pointed out he was “waiting on my friend JAY-Z” to figure it out. The rapper became the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” for the halftime show after he and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019, Super Bowl producer Jesse Collins explained to Variety last year. So, we guess it’s on Jay to lock in Tay! That may make sense for most acts, but Goodell does have someone else in the NFL organization with an in, you know what we mean?

By the way, for last year’s halftime show, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the performer in September 2024. Soooo, we’re right in the sweet spot for finding out if the rumors are true! Ch-ch-check it out:

Any predictions? Is this wishful thinking or could this year be the year?? Tell us your guesses (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kansas City Chiefs/NBC/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 03, 2025 13:00pm PDT

Share This