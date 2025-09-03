HUGE Taylor Swift Super Bowl Update! NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says...

OMG! It’s not just Taylor Swift seemingly dropping hints about her possible Super Bowl halftime performance!

On Wednesday’s episode of the Today show, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about a Tay Tay Super Bowl. And he said the pop star is “welcome” to take the stage at the Big Game whenever she wants:

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent. And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

She’s one of the biggest artists in the world, so that’s a no-brainer! But we would have expected him to be more tight-lipped than that! Hmm…

But that’s not the only clue he dropped! When host Savannah Guthrie asked if it’s “in the works” or a “maybe” for this upcoming season, Roger replied:

“I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe.”

A MAYBE?? Really?? Well, that kinda sounds like they’ve had some real conversations about it! Otherwise, wouldn’t he just say it’s not happening this year? Time will tell!

Roger then pointed out he was “waiting on my friend JAY-Z” to figure it out. The rapper became the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” for the halftime show after he and Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019, Super Bowl producer Jesse Collins explained to Variety last year. So, we guess it’s on Jay to lock in Tay! That may make sense for most acts, but Goodell does have someone else in the NFL organization with an in, you know what we mean?

By the way, for last year’s halftime show, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the performer in September 2024. Soooo, we’re right in the sweet spot for finding out if the rumors are true! Ch-ch-check it out:

Any predictions? Is this wishful thinking or could this year be the year?? Tell us your guesses (below)!

