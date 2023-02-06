Why Did Adele Really WALK OUT During Harry Styles' Grammys Speech??

Adele definitely didn’t go Easy on Harry Styles after his big Grammy win!

Music lovers around the world watched the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night, where many beloved artists were recognized for their musical contributions. However, it seems one attendee in particular wasn’t entirely sold on the As It Was singer’s Album of the Year win…

In addition to Adele, Harry was up against Beyoncé, ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, and Coldplay for the coveted award, but was ultimately able to edge them all out. After his name was announced, the Late Night Talking singer’s head dropped into his hands as he took in the moment — seemingly with some degree of disbelief as he was up against such titans of the industry! But eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted another member of the audience who also seemingly displayed disbelief: ADELE!

In footage from the exact moment Harry was revealed as the winner, the 30 songstress couldn’t contain a look of bewilderment — while holding her applause — as he made his way up to the stage. See (below):

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

Man, she looks dumbfounded! Why was she so upset?

Of course, there’s the obvious answer. Maybe she was upset she lost out? She thought she really deserved it this time and built it up in her mind?? That’s certainly possible. But it’s pretty rare for a pop star so poised not to be prepared to hear someone else’s name at an award show and cheer for them.

Maybe it’s not that she expected to hear her name but someone else’s? Like say, the name Beyoncé?? Yeah, a lot of viewers got the idea she (and everyone else) was annoyed because Queen Bey didn’t take the prize!

After releasing Renaissance last summer, many believed an AOTY award was in the bag for the 41-year-old. In addition to becoming the most Grammy-awarded artist in history, a HUGE deal in and of itself, a great many fans, including Adele, thought Bey was also FINALLY deserving of the ceremony’s biggest award to really cement her mark on music history. It would have been her first ever win in the category, as she had notably been snubbed for both her previous self-titled album AND Lemonade, which is WILD! But instead, she was let down yet again.

If that was Adele’s beef, she wasn’t the only one! As Harry took the stage, an audience member could clearly be heard yelling, “Beyonce should have won.” Yikes! The Grammys have done her dirty so much they’ve turned everyone into Kanye! (2009 Kanye, not the weird 2022 antisemitic one…)

There is of course, one more possibility. Maybe it’s not about Adele or Bey at all but about Harry himself? Maybe Adele is just fed up with this man!

We all certainly got a lot more of him than we expected late last year during the Don’t Worry Darling debacle. Given his inane monologue about the movie at the Venice Film Festival, maybe she didn’t want to sit through whatever speech he had planned — or not planned as was more likely? And she would have been kind of right. Harry delivered probably one of the most out of touch acceptance speeches in recent history… He began:

“A lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I’m alone and I think like on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these.”

All fine… but then he concluded:

“This is really, really kind, I’m so, so grateful. I’m gonna pass it over to my collaborators who are… I’m just so…. this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so, so nice, thank you very much.”

Sorry, “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often”?? Hmmm, yeah, because young, white, exceptionally handsome men just can’t get ahead? And being recognized over women — particularly women of color — is just so rare?? Ugh, he did NOT think that through!

Adele couldn’t even be bothered to listen to what the 29-year-old had to say, as she was spotted storming out during the live broadcast as fellow singer Lizzo laughed! See (below):

Adele was NOT trying to listen to Harry’s speech as she walks out when he won Album of The Year at the #GRAMMYs this year over Beyoncé ????pic.twitter.com/4p7I9Q7srt — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) February 6, 2023

Whoa, WHAT?! Let’s see that again!

Adele leaving during Harry Styles little speech and Lizzo understanding why has me weak????. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xuesS2O6C3 — TV Fanatic????⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their takes. writing things like:

“You think harry styles deserved ‘album of the year’ more than beyoncé i respect your opinion but you’re dumb” “It’s not so much about Harry winning, it’s about Beyoncé NOT winning. How is she your most decorated artist of all time but the academy won’t give her the most coveted award? Sends a sinister message tbh and truly they should never expect she’ll grace them with her presence again” “There is literally no valid reason why Harry deserved that AOTY award over Beyoncé” “Beyoncé did NOT just loose #aoty to Harry Styles!?!?! Beyond HEATED!”

But ultimately, there seemed to be no hard feelings as Adele was maybe only joking with her walkout? By the end of the acceptance speech, she found her way back to her seat and was captured smiling and nodding, apparently in recognition of the Harry’s House singer’s win. See the full moment (below):

What are your thoughts on the way the Grammys turned out, Perezcious readers?? Are you upset with the results? Let us know in the comments down below!

