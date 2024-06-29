Watch Taylor Swift’s Sweet Nod To Travis Kelce As He Misses Dublin Eras Tour Show!

Travis Kelce may not have been in the audience at the Dublin Eras Tour show at the Aviva Stadium this week, but Taylor Swift still took a moment to pay tribute to her boyfriend!

On Friday night, the pop star struck the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s signature archer pose at one point. You know, the one he does before running out onto the field with his teammates! The same pose she did last week at Wembley Stadium in London while performing So High School in front of Travis. Well, Tay Tay did it once again — but this time while performing Midnight Rain.

As the 34-year-old musician sang, “And he never thinks of me, except when I’m on TV,” she playfully smiled and stuck out her tongue while doing the iconic pose. Of course, that caused concertgoers to freak out and erupt into cheers! Check it out (below):

So cute!!!

And the archer pose wasn’t the only adorable nod to Travis that night! Page Six reported that Taylor re-wore her Tiffany & Co. diamond ring, which features the lovebird’s initials. Aww!

She is so down bad for Trav, Perezcious readers! Reactions to the sweet gesture from Taylor? Let us know in the comments!

