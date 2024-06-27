Jimmy Kimmel Spills Deets On 'Mind-Blowing' A-List Party With Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce!!

Jimmy Kimmel has officially lived every Swiftie’s dream.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host and his wife Molly McNearney appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and revealed how an intimate dinner at a friend’s house led to a full-fledged party with the Eras Tour performer! And SO many other celebs!

Jimmy recalled:

“It was a party at Paul McCartney’s house. We were invited to a dinner that night, and then the host of the dinner got invited to that party and said, ‘Why don’t we all go to the party?’ And so we went to the party.”

OMG! Now THAT’S a great dinner host! Bringing along all their guests to THE Paul McCartney’s house! Lolz!

But the TV host and his wife had no clue what they were even getting themselves into. Molly remembered:

“We didn’t know if it was, like, a small dinner or a large dinner and then there were a bunch of valet drivers outside. Like, ‘Oh, this is a big party.’”

They estimated that about 100 people were in attendance. OMG!

Howard pointed out that there were great musicians at Paul’s function including the Fortnight singer, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, and more. So Howard asked if there was a “jam session,” to which Jimmy responded:

“No, but people were dancing in the kitchen, including Molly.”

Ha!

He also confirmed that Taylor was “indeed” there with Travis Kelce, who Molly thinks is “very good looking,” and that Tay was actually in charge of the music for the night! Though he clarified hilariously:

“When they say Taylor Swift was DJing, she just had her iPhone kind of tapped into the house system, it wasn’t like she was hired to work there.”

OMG! Love that she loves music so much she’s on top of it! We wonder what’s on her playlist…

Jimmy and Molly agreed they were both starstruck at the party because of all the stars there and mostly gravitated toward people they already knew. Molly said she chatted with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, while Jimmy gushed with Bruce about the starpower of the event! He even joked that Steven Spielberg “parked” his car that night! Ha!

But don’t worry, Jimmy said he DID talk to Taylor! But he unfortunately didn’t reveal exactly what about. Watch the full interview clip (below):

What a night to remember!

Thoughts, Precious readers??

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live & WIRED/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]