Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Breaking Up?? Truth Behind Their Separate Outings As Fans Start To Worry!

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the outs? Oh no…

With the recent issues Tay Tay has been having with her (possibly ex) besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, there’s been a lot of confusion on where she stands with her inner circle! We mean, this is a big blow — they used to be so close. And it’s got fans worried maybe her relationship with Trav has taken a hit…

We mean, the NFL star did unfollow Ryan in the midst of all this, but couple that with the fact Tayvis have been spotted running around with separate friend groups recently… and not together… Well, fans are concerned. Most recently the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted having a guys’ night out in Las Vegas. T-Swizzle has been keeping a low profile but was reportedly seen in Boca Raton, Florida and then in NYC.

Related: Travis Hints He Recorded Latest Podcast Episode In… Taylor’s Home!

Social media has gotten edgy without evidence they’re OK amid the Blake drama, with people saying things like:

“taylor and travis break up proof: *havent been together in over a month *travis spends all his free time in Miami or Vegas *taylor entire family flew to her in NYC for easter *travis unfollowed ryan, one of Taylor’s closest friends” “guys did taylor and travis actually break up orrrr” “Last sighting of Taylor Swift Travis kelce together was March its end of April Travis has Been in Florida and now vegas partying crazy if you think they are still together Travis unfollowing Ryan Reynolds too like come on.” “wait why hasn’t Taylor been out with Travis?”

Let’s just all take a deep breath!

If you believe what an insider has told PageSix, there’s nothing to worry about in Tayvis-land. The source dished on Tuesday:

“They’re still so in love and enjoying spending time with their friends and each other during the offseason. There’s no trouble at all.”

Whew! A second source also said Taylor was having her own girl time over the weekend while Trav was partying it up with Jason Kelce and Justin Timberlake. Although she wasn’t spotted by paparazzi, she was reportedly at her bestie Gigi Hadid‘s 30th birthday party, as her bodyguard was spotted there.

It’s great to hear everything is going well with Tay and Trav still. They both have super demanding careers, so a little time out of the spotlight is something they deserve every now and again!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]