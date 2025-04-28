Why Travis Kelce REALLY Unfollowed Ryan Reynolds -- Are Taylor Swift & Blake Lively DUNZO?!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are jumping off the Blake Lively boat before it fully sinks! Now we have confirmation from an insider!

Over the weekend, fans were shocked to find out the Kansas City Chiefs all-star tight end made the bold decision to UNFOLLOW Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. As we’ve been following, Taylor has been getting sucked into Blake and Ryan’s messy It Ends with Us drama against her will, which led to quite the feud between them.

We heard Blake apologized for the mess, but fans think Taylor and Travis are trying to put as much distance between themselves and the controversial couple as possible to save their own skins. So when Trav unfollowed Ryan? Well, the move certainly gave a WHOLE lot of credence to that idea! But is that really why Travis unfollowed Ryan? According to an insider, YES!

On Monday, a source told Page Six the reason the 35-year-old hit the unfollow button on Ryan IS because of the It Ends with Us nightmare! He doesn’t want anything to do with that drama!

Yikes! We guess it ends with us… not being friends online??

Does this mean Taylor is done with Blake, too?! We mean, surely Tayvis are a united front in all this, right? He wouldn’t go rogue and tell her besties to kick rocks… right??

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers??

