Travis Kelce Emerges In Las Vegas For Boys Weekend With Justin Timberlake, Brother Jason, & Others!

Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake are taking on Sin City!

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped up in Las Vegas with his big bro Jason Kelce AND the SexyBack singer! For a boys trip! On Friday, J.T.’s 8AM golf brand shared videos of the NFL star teeing up for the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational, an annual tournament hosted at the Wynn, which “unites 28 celebrity golf enthusiasts,” according to the website. In addition to the Kelce brothers, Justin also brought along Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, former NBA star Blake Griffin, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Santino, Courtney Lee, Jimmy Rollins, and others. See (below):

Fun!

Later in the weekend, the pro athletes gathered at a black jack table for Invitational After Dark, where they put down the golf clubs and picked up the cards — because, you know, it’s VEGAS, BABY! Watch the fun times (below):

On Sunday morning, the Suit & Tie singer even shared a video on his OWN Instagram page with tons of shots of them golfing, dancing, high-fiving, shooting hoops, and more. Watch (below):

This marks a pretty major outing for Trav as he and Taylor Swift have been laying low ever since his devastating loss at the Super Bowl in February. But clearly he’s still got his groove!

