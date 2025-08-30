'Disgusting' Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Engagement Joke Deleted By Nebraska Huskers After Angering The Swifties!

Swifties have bad blood… with the University of Nebraska football team!

Taylor Swift‘s fans really took aim at the Nebraska Huskers the past 24 hours, and NOT because they beat Travis Kelce‘s alma mater, the University of Cincinnati! Tayvis were in attendance for the college football opener at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, in which — spoiler alert — Nebraska won 20-17 in a heartbreaker for the Kelce bros. But Swifties didn’t care about that. They just didn’t appreciate the Huskers being such sore winners!

If you didn’t see, the team chose to gloat about their victory by mocking her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on social media! And it’s… creepy.

After the Nebraska Huskers won the game, the team’s social media team altered one of their engagement photos. It’s this one (below):

However, the Huskers got rid of Travis and put their mascot in his place, showing Taylor cozying up to Herbie Husker instead! And they captioned the post, “Change of plans.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As a Big 10 guy and a @_willcompton guy and a Swiftie this deleted tweet is DISGUSTING. No place for this in college football. Act like you’ve been there before Nebraska. I now have no choice but to declare Sept 20th a “Taylor Swift Defend Her Honor” Game for the Wolverines pic.twitter.com/tMt5CgLY1B — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 29, 2025

Ick! This is only like a degree away from a low-tech version of those AI pics of Tay with football players toward the start of their relationship!

Naturally, Swifties didn’t find it funny! Fans slammed the team for being “disgusting” and crossing a line by sullying the engagement photo to “taunt” the other side! See the reactions (below):

“The post by Nebraska football, which I’m not sharing, is disgusting. Taylor, whether you like her music or not, is a human being and deserves respect. That was gross to do to anyone.” “@Huskers what the absolute f**k is wrong with y’all??????????? I am from Nebraska. I have been a Husker fan my entire life and a fan of Taylor Swift since 2006. I don’t care that it’s deleted, I care that y’all thought this was acceptable to post in the first place.” “I’m not sure why no one in the comments has explained but the Nebraska cornhuskers were really in poor taste trying to taunt their win by photoshopping Trav and Tays engagement photo by inserting the Herbie Cornhusker mascot guy in it. She shouldn’t be used to taunt at all.” “Wow, Nebraska. Such an inconsiderate post. Congrats on the win, but keep Taylor out of this you pieces of garbage!” “The Mascot edit with Taylor Swift is cringe, disrespectful, and not even funny.” “Irrelevant Football program just trying to be relevant.”

YIKES!!!

After the comments were hidden on the Huskers account, one person wrote:

“did someone hurt your feelings @Huskers imagine how taylor feels having her ENGAGEMENT photo edited and her fiance covered. yall messed with the wrong legal team.”

Eventually, the post was deleted. A spokesperson for the university’s athletic department nearly apologized, saying of the decision:

“The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team. We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment.”

The Huskers learned their lesson! Don’t upset the Swifties!

But do you think the team went too far, Perezcious readers? Or was this all blown out of proportion? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

