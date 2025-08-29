Travis Kelce Has The Biggest Smile EVER During First Outing With Taylor Swift After Engagement News!

Travis Kelce is on cloud nine!

The Kansas City Chiefs player stepped out on Thursday night with Taylor Swift — their first public outing since announcing their engagement! They both seemed SO happy all night!

Travis was first seen with his brother Jason on the field of his home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium, before their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, played the University of Nebraska. So fun to have his worlds collide like that! The tight end was decked out in a red, white, and black fit as he walked alongside the Eagles player, who rocked jean shorts, a bomber jacket, and construction boots.

Take a look at the bros:

Before the game, Trav was caught on camera in a video shared to X (Twitter) hyping up the Bearcats on the sidelines. He said alongside the mascot:

“Man, we about to take over Arrowhead, I can feel it, baby! Bearcats always play good at Arrowhead, baby. Proof is in the pudding, baby. Shoutout to the Cats, I miss everybody back in Cincinnati. Let’s take this one. Let’s bring this one home, baby!”

Aw! He was pumped!! Ch-ch-check it out:

OMG!

Could he be smiling any harder?? So cute! Though, sadly for him, Cincinnati lost 17-20. But he sure had fun!

The pop star joined Travis at the game, sporting a white sweater vest, pleated denim mini skirt, and knee-high white boots. She looked super cute and equally as happy as she watched the game from a suite with her fiancé and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Oh, and another special guest… HER NEW ROCK! The singer made sure to show off her gorgeous new engagement ring by making sure to sip her drink with her left hand. Hah! Look at the sparkler!

????| Taylor with her engagement ring ????✨ pic.twitter.com/xy7I8nxojA — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍???? (@swifferupdates) August 29, 2025

A fan of the athletics and the sports and the Bearcats Great to have you with us tonight, @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Nar6miuhsr — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) August 29, 2025

Must’ve been so fun to finally wear that bling out and about!

There’s so much joy radiating off the couple! So happy for them — and SO ready for the NFL season to kick off. We’ll be seeing Taylor at so many games this fall! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

