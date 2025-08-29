Travis Kelce (& Taylor Swift's Hand) BOOED At Arrowhead Stadium!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s first outing after their engagement news was… a college football game with friends. Not what we might have expected for Tay, but they seemed to have a great time! And we got our first looks at the ring in motion! Man, that thing can be seen sparkling from space!!!

But the most unexpected part of the night? Seeing Trav — and a bit of Taylor — get BOOED! At Arrowhead Stadium? Where Trav is one of the kings? HOW???

Well, usually when he’s there, it’s with his Kansas City Chiefs (or trying to give pop stars his phone number). This time? GEHA Field served as a neutral location for the University of Nebraska and University of Cincinnati to duke it out. Trav, being an Ohio boy and alumnus of Cincinnati, was there with bro Jason Kelce rooting for the Bearcats. But there were far more Nebraska fans in attendance.

Related: How Joe Alwyn Feels About His Ex’s Engagement To Travis Kelce!

So when Trav popped up on the Jumbotron, there was at first a cheer for the NFL star… but that gave way to loud boos as all the Cornhuskers in the crowd realized he was rooting for the enemy! Turns out there were far more Nebraska fans in attendance — which makes sense, considering their school is only a three-hour drive, compared to Cincinnati, which is a solid eight.

So not even Taylor’s hand reaching up to frame her fiancé’s smiling face could stop the onslaught of jeers. Maybe if she’d used the other one and shown that sparkler… Of course, Trav loved it, asking for more and pointing to his Bearcats cap. Watch (below)!

please the way taylor stuck her hand under his chin ???? pic.twitter.com/YTWTxyDuDY — elizabeth ❤️‍????❤️‍????❤️‍???? (@cateyeswift13) August 29, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports)

Oh, spoiler alert: Nebraska and their Patrick Mahomes mini-me won 20-17.

(Oh yeah, did you guys know they had a Mahomes lookalike QB? Football really is like a soap opera…)

We wonder if Pat and Brittany Mahomes had to root for him out of obligation…

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Cincinnati Football/X (Twitter)]