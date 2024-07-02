Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Party With Stevie Nicks After Eras Tour Dublin!

Taylor Swift had some big names partying with her after her Dublin Eras Tour dates this weekend!

On Monday, the Hacienda Bar posted to Facebook about their extra special guest they had over the weekend. The celeb hotspot and iconic Irish pub hosted Tay Tay, her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Stevie Nicks, Paramore and the whole Eras Tour stage crew for a night of celebrations following the end of the weekend shows.

The bar wrote in their post:

“Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night. Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.”

They called the evening a “such a warm and genuinely friendly night” while they also made some rule changes for the pop star and her legendary guests. Hacienda revealed they’d skipped out on doing their classic group photo they do for when celebs visit:

“We did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

How thoughtful!

During her Sunday show, Mz. Swift also gave Stevie a shoutout ahead of her performance of Clara Bow, calling the 76-year-old her “hero”:

“She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret and she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”

