The Moment Taylor Swift Realized Travis Kelce Surprised Her At The Dublin Eras Show Will Make You MELT!

Travis Kelce just made Taylor Swift‘s night!

The singer was performing her third and final show in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday night when midway through the show the Kansas City Chiefs player appeared in the crowd — and she looked SO shocked and happy! It’s seriously such a cute moment, and we’ve seen a LOT of those with this couple!

In footage captured by Swifties, the athlete could be seen being escorted to the VIP tent with his pal Ross Travis while his girlfriend was singing August on stage. (That’s about halfway through the show, BTW.) Just mere moments later, TayTay appeared to catch sight of the hunky tight end and her face lit up! She literally dropped her jaw in excitement! Awww!!!

In a video supposedly taken at the same time, as the lovebirds caught eyes across a crowded room, Trav smiled and sweetly waved back with both hands. Adorbz! They’re so in love!!

The Super Bowl champ was also greeted by A-listers in attendance, like Stevie Nicks, Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt, and Julia Roberts, who wrapped the NFL star in a tight hug and seemingly gushed about how happy she was for the couple.

Ch-ch-check out the insanely cute videos (below):

What makes this Eras Tour appearance especially surprising is the fact Travis was in California the night before for his friend’s wedding! He seemingly went straight from the Calabasas bash — where he watched teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire marry JoJo O’Connor — to the airport! This after he was out until the early hours of the morning on Friday night at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood– possibly with Tristan Thompson and Leo DiCaprio, but who knows. He had such a busy weekend and he still made time to travel the world to be there for his girl. That’s commitment!

The couple now has a few days of downtime together (assuming Trav’s sticking around) before the musician picks her tour back up in Amsterdam on Thursday. Reactions? Let us know (below)!

