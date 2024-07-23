Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Still 'So In Love' Amid His 'Bittersweet' Return To Football!

Travis Kelce is heading back to Kansas City — but he and Taylor Swift aren’t going to let the distance get them down!

As the pair’s loved-up summer vacay comes to an end, Trav is reporting back to Missouri for NFL training camp with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. With a final Eras Tour performance under his belt in Germany, the 34-year-old jetted off back home to get back into the swing of things for the upcoming football season, leaving his Lover behind — but on Monday a source for People says Tayvis are still as in love as ever.

The insider dished it was a “bittersweet” moment for them to part ways:

“Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor.”

The source said Tay and Trav will do their best to see each other whenever they can, although the upcoming football season will often force them to be in different cities, even countries:

“It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other. They’re so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see it.”

Aww!

A second insider added that the tight end is “back in football mode” already:

“His team and the Chiefs remain a top priority.”

Clearly that football mode includes rocking the ‘stache again.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

