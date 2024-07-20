Travis Kelce Spent HOW MUCH On ‘Meaningful’ Gifts For Taylor Swift!

Even though Travis Kelce couldn’t make it to the two Eras Tour shows in Milan last weekend, he still made sure to show some love to Taylor Swift beforehand!

According to The US Sun, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dropped a whopping $75,000 on 14 stunning “Italian-inspired” pieces from Valentino, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Fendi for the pop star to add to her wardrobe. Whoa! A source told the outlet:

“Travis knows Taylor loves these brands. He wants her to have a true Italian touch in her closet. Travis loves Valentino, both for him and Taylor.”

Related: Taylor’s Alleged Stalker Arrested At Eras Tour Show After Making Threats Against Her & Travis Kelce

What did Trav get Taylor? The outlet reported he purchased four items from Valentino, including a $5,200 tweed dress, a $16,000 short embroidered dress, a $3,330 calfskin hobo bag, and a Garavani Escape large shopping tote. The football player then dropped a pretty penny on multiple pieces from Prada, like a $3,200 mini-dress, a $6,500 coat, a $6,500 sleeveless suede dress, and a $4,400 chiffon mini-dress.

At Bottega Veneta, he got a $1,350 pair of Sharp Chain Pumps with the signature knot chain detail and a pair of $1,600 Cha-Cha Lace-up calfskin shoes. To go with the shoes, he got a $4,400 clutch and a $3,250 shoulder bag. Finally, Travis bought another purse, silk pants, and a silk dress coat at Fendi for a combined total of $11,500.

DAMN!!

Travis completely spoiled the singer! She’s going to be “dress liked a daydream” now! Sorry, we had to! The Sun insider added:

“This Euro part of her tour is turning into an exceptional experience because Travis is supporting and showing her love 24/7. Their time spent in Milan was a unique experience for Taylor, as Travis showed just how much he loves to gift her meaningful presents.”

Reactions to these jaw-dropping gifts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]