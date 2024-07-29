Taylor Swift Event Tragedy -- Mass Stabbing Leaves 2 Children Dead, Several Injured, & Teen Under Arrest

At least two children have died after a horrific stabbing near a Taylor Swift-themed event in UK.

On Monday, police in Southport, England responded to reports of a mass stabbing. When they arrived to the town, which lies 20 miles outside Liverpool, they weren’t prepared for what lay before them. Merseyside Police arrived on scene around 11:50 a.m. alongside a slew of ambulances and first responders, according to a public statement, to find at least 8 victims — the majority of which were children between the ages of 6 and 11.

According to multiple outlets, the stabbing occurred outside of a dance and yoga event that was themed around the pop star — and advertised primarily towards children. Police said in a Monday afternoon statement they arrested someone on suspicion of the stabbing:

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.”

Police later confirmed the suspect to be a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, who was living near the town of Southport at the time. No motive has been revealed… thought honestly nothing would really make sense, would it? They did confirm they’re not treating this as a terror-related attack at the moment as they continue to investigate.

Officers told BBC on Monday afternoon two children were killed in the stabbings, while six others were left in critical condition. Two adults are also in critical condition. Although not yet confirmed by law enforcement, North West Ambulance Service‘s Dave Kitchin told the outlet that the service has treated at least 11 casualties. So horrible and senseless. All this at a children’s event!

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer even spoke about the shocking news, making the statement on X (Twitter):

“Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

More information is sure to come out of this horrific tragedy as police continue their investigation into the night. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details become available.

R.I.P.

