Third Person Arrested In Taylor Swift Eras Tour Vienna Terror Plot -- Chilling New Details HERE

A third person has been arrested in connection with the thwarted terror attack plot that nearly occurred at one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.

As we’ve been reporting, the music superstar’s shows in the Austrian city that were supposed to be taking place over three days heading into this weekend were canceled after authorities there uncovered a planned terror attack on Ernst Happel Stadium. Initially, Austrian security forces arrested two teenagers, claiming the pair had shown loyalty to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State amid their preparations to attack concertgoers with homemade bombs and knives in Vienna.

Now, per the Associated Press, a third teenager has been arrested in the plot, as well. The first two accused terror planners about whom we already knew are a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old man, both Austrian citizens. This third newly arrested man is an 18-year-old citizen of Iraq, Austrian officials revealed in a Friday press conference.

Related: How ‘Very Concerned’ Travis Kelce Made Taylor Swift ‘Feel Better’ After Terrorist Threat

Just like the primary suspect in this case, Austrian security officials say this newly arrested 18-year-old “pledged an oath of allegiance” to Al Qaeda online as part of his preparation for the attacks. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner added that this third suspect “comes from the social environment” of the main suspect and was linked by police to the other two through that, though it’s unclear how he first came to the attention of authorities.

The Austrian Interior Ministry itself released a statement to the AP on Friday about the third arrest. In it, they said that they are now further scrutinizing the “networks” of the detained suspects to see if more arrests may be in play. That governmental body continued:

“[The third suspect’s] arrest underscores the broad scope of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are taking decisive action against anyone who might be involved in terrorist activities or exhibits radical tendencies.”

As we’ve also noted in previous reports, a fourth person — a 15-year-old boy — has also been interrogated, though he has not been arrested. In line with Austria’s privacy rules, none of these teenagers’ names have been released to the media.

As of right now, Taylor is still going ahead with her planned shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next week. They will be the final shows of the Eras Tour‘s European leg. Along with that, British security officials are working overtime to ensure the shows go off safely and without a hitch. We seriously hope nothing happens!

If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit their website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline for more resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]