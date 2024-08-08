How 'Very Concerned' Travis Kelce Made Taylor Swift 'Feel Better' After Terrorist Threat -- And Why He DIDN'T Rush To Her Side!

These are the moments that make long-distance so difficult!

On Wednesday, it was announced that Taylor Swift‘s upcoming Eras Tour dates in Vienna, Austria would be canceled after authorities uncovered and stopped a terrorist attack threat in the nick of time. Two teenagers were arrested after it was discovered they’s made plans to kill as many people as possible outside of the Ernst Happel Stadium. You can catch up on all the latest and truly harrowing details of the investigation HERE.

As you can imagine, this has been an incredibly scary time for Taylor, her team, all the fans who planned to be at those gigs, and yes, her boyfriend — who is stuck across the world at his NFL training camp!

According to Page Six sources, the Kansas City Chiefs star is “very concerned” about his girlfriend and “immediately” contacted the songwriter when he heard the news. That said, because of his football commitments, he doesn’t have plans to head to Europe yet. That doesn’t mean he didn’t want to, though!

The US Sun heard from someone close to Travis’ entourage, who said he was on the phone with the singer as the situation unfolded. They explained:

“Travis contacted Taylor very fast and talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation.”

Along with her safety, his priority was making sure the Anti-Hero vocalist was confronted during the upsetting time. Remember, TayTay once said a terrorist attack was one of her biggest fears when getting on stage, so just think about how triggering and freaky this must’ve been. The source shared:

“You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note. He always wants to make her laugh, and he loves to hear her laugh and feel good. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better.”

Aw!

It must’ve been so challenging to be so far away, but we’re sure any support was welcome! Speaking of, insiders added that the tight end always keeps a phone near him in case Taylor needs him, adding:

“It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him.”

They continued:

“He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him, and they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it’s not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor’s rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens. He was feeling relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context.”

Even though the 34-year-old was safe, her beau still wanted to jet across the world to be by her side — and he was ready to! The source noted:

“He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way.”

Wow, so she really had to tell him not to come! Huh. It’s gotta be so hectic for the whole team right now! Addressing what it was like behind the scenes, the confidant continued:

“That was a bit of a crisis moment because you never know how to deal with that, and having the concerts canceled isn’t common or frequent at all, as this kind of situation with a terrorist threat is very scary and has to be taken seriously to keep everyone safe.”

Despite the situation, Taylor is reportedly working to make sure the rest of the European leg of the tour goes smoothly. She’ll end with five London shows next week, they dished:

“The news has been kind of a shock for the whole team, as everyone was looking forward to those concerts in Austria as they are in the last part of the Eras Tour in Europe.”

The source went on:

“There was a huge excitement to play in such a historical city, but also a big disappointment to have to cancel those shows. The terrorist threat made the team tense in a way that it’s not something easy to deal with, as everyone wants to be safe and just enjoy the tour and work in the best environment possible.”

Safety always comes first! But still, having to cancel the shows is surely a disappointment, especially for Taylor who so rarely does so! The insider pointed out:

“The tour in general and especially in Europe has been going fantastic, and there is a huge disappointment that the concerts are canceled, but everyone is very understanding of the situation and grateful that the Austrian police and the government took the best decision for the security and safety of each and all of us, from the fans to Taylor, to the crews and the team.”

They concluded:

“We are going to keep working for the next shows coming in London after the stop in Austria, but it wasn’t an easy day, that is for sure. The goal is to wrap up the Euro part of the tour in the best way.”

Such a hard time for them all! We’re sure Taylor and Travis’ next reunion is going to be even more emotional than usual after this terrifying threat!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via NFL on NBC/Netflix/Apple Music/YouTube]