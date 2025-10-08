Taylor Swift ALREADY Wearing Wedding Band 2 Months After Travis Kelce Proposal!

Taylor Swift is eager to enter her wifey era!

On Monday, while promoting her new album The Life of a Showgirl, the 35-year-old pop star sat down with Jimmy Fallon — and showed off her dazzling engagement ring! She wasn’t just wearing that huge rock on The Tonight Show, though. Alongside Travis Kelce‘s ring, she had two wedding bands stacked on her index finger!

The rings appear to be the A.Jaffe East West Set Pear Shaped Eternity Band AND an East West Marquise Eternity Band. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Gorgeous!

See her show ’em off (below):

These rings are a part of A.Jaffe’s wedding band line — so, we aren’t just wishful thinking here!

We know Tay and Trav have been talking about planning their wedding and having a big celebration… but is there a chance they already tied the knot and are waiting to party later down the line? Or maybe Mz. Swift decided to go ahead and pick out her bands ahead of time? Or she just loved the rings and didn’t care that they were meant to be wedding bands! Hmm…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

