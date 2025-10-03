Taylor Swift Details Travis Kelce's Marriage Proposal & Talks About The Very Special Ring For The First Time!!

When it came to the proposal, Travis Kelce nailed it — right down to the ring!

While on The Graham Norton Show on Friday to promote her new album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift opened up about the epic moment the football player got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. You know that Travis popped the question in his backyard over the summer. He pulled out all the stops to give Tay the most romantic proposal ever, even using their recording session for their New Heights podcast episode as the perfect distraction so his team could set up the fairytale garden backdrop.

And all while the Opalite singer had no idea about any of it! As Taylor said on the show, she was totally surprised:

“He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in. He went all out—10 out of 10.”

The whole thing was perfect, even the ring! During an appearance on the UK radio show Heart Breakfast on Friday, Taylor showed off her rock to hosts Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston and explained:

“He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand.”

And she killed it! Take a look (below):

Stunning!!!

According to Taylor, she showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a video of Kindred’s work over a year ago, and he made sure to take notes:

“I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring I [gasped] … I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, you listen to me!”

The man completely understood the assignment! Taylor continued:

“It was like, you really know me. I didn’t know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that’s kind of a flex.”

Aww! It just shows he truly gets her — and that is Actually Romantic!

But weeks after the proposal, has the wedding planning started? When asked whether she would share more details about the nuptials, she teased on The Graham Norton Show:

“You’ll know.”

Phew! However, Taylor wants to fully focus on the album right now before jumping into the wedding stuff:

“I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

The Cruel Summer artist hasn’t even thought about her bachelorette yet! She said on Heart Breakfast:

“Everyone is scattered across the world is the thing. You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person, so I haven’t even thought about that, doing a hen do or whatever. This is the first time I have thought about it. [My girlfriends], they’re so fun, but so busy.”

Fingers crossed Taylor gives us a peek into her bride era — just like her bestie Selena Gomez! Watch her interview on the radio show (below):

[Image via Heart/YouTube, Taylor Swift/Instagram]