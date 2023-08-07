Taylor Swift Wrote This ADORABLE Letter To Alicia Keys' Son When They Attended The Eras Tour!

Alicia Keys‘ son may be the luckiest Swiftie on earth!

On Sunday in El Lay, the No One singer and her 8-year-old son Genesis attended Taylor Swift‘s acclaimed The Eras Tour — but unlike other fans they got a very special gift from the 33-year-old! In a letter sent to Genesis, which was posted to X (Twitter), the Anti Hero songstress wrote:

“Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor”

How cute!!

Ch-ch-check out Gen’s reaction to the surprise while on the way to the show (below):

???? | @aliciakeys reading the handwritten note from Taylor for her son Genesis and his response ???? — “Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor” https://t.co/pPfbP6U8vr pic.twitter.com/VBLeIT96Z6 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 7, 2023

Aww!!

Alicia also shared some sweet videos and pictures on her Instagram Sunday of her boy getting to meet Taylor after the show! The 42-year-old music icon wrote in the caption:

“Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u “

In case you don’t remember, this isn’t the first time the little boy has shown his love for the Lavender Haze singer! In 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the then-4-year-old was spotted smiling and waving at her as they sat next to each other during the ceremony. He looked so happy about this long-awaited reunion!

