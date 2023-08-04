Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka 22 Hat -- Watch The Wholesome Moment HERE!

This is so sweet!

Taylor Swift shared a precious moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka during the first night of her Eras Tour dates in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

It’s become a tradition for the pop star to pick a lucky young fan from the audience to gift them a black hat she wears for a performance of her smash hit 22 during her concert. During this particular show, she decided to share the wholesome interaction with 6-year-old Bianka.

Bianka attended the show at SoFi Stadium with her mother Vanessa Bryant and sister Natalia, 20. Her younger sister Capri, 4, didn’t appear to be in attendance. The trio had seats up close to the stage — which was perfect when it was time for Bianka to get pulled close to the stage to retrieve the hat and receive a tight hug from the Anti-Hero artist!

The moment has been shared all over social media already. Take a look (below)!

So sweet!!

The momma also posted the most adorable picture of the hug, writing on Instagram:

“We love you @taylorswift !!!! “

The Grammy winner has meant a lot to the Bryant family for a long time, and that was very clear during the special evening. Vanessa took to her IG before the show to share snapshots of the homemade jean jacket she wore in honor of her late husband. On the back, it read “Swiftie” at the top with a photo of the singer and the basketball star on stage during the 1989 World Tour in August 2015 at the Staples Center. Of course, the whole thing was Bejeweled with pastel beads, too!

The front included a reference to Wildest Dreams with the lyrics:

“Say You’ll Remember Me”

The philanthropist also posted a throwback video of Natalia and Gianna singing You Belong With Me (HERE), which was originally posted in 2018 while the fam was on vacation. Vanessa went on to upload several selfies with her daughters, and like a true fan, her wrist was full of friendship bracelets (which included Kobe and Gigi’s names). As Perezcious readers know, the Los Angeles Lakers player and 13-year-old daughter Gigi both died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside seven others.

Check out all the photos from the concert (below):

Love it!

Before his shocking death, Kobe was an outspoken supporter of the Love Story singer, even saying in a 2019 interview on The Jordan Harbinger Show:

“She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even grew up and became Taylor Swift, so that’s why, like, I always — if she needs anything, I’m always there.”

“she was a sweetheart to my girls before she even grew up and became taylor swift” pic.twitter.com/HUmzf8AaSh — . (@taylorcoded) August 4, 2023

Aw! And now she’s proving she’ll always be there for his girls, too! When the athlete passed away, Taylor was one of many stars who paid tribute to him, writing on X (Twitter) at the time:

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

The family has had a hell of a time mourning the unexpected deaths, so it is so heartwarming to see them get to share such a fun night with such a meaningful artist to them! Gosh, just when we think we couldn’t love T-Swift more, she does something as sweet as this! Reactions? Let us know (below)!

