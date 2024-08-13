Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

It Ends With Us Cast AND Author Colleen Hoover 'Want Nothing To Do' With Justin Baldoni: 'Much More To This Story' Blake Lively Is A Mean Girl? | Perez Hilton Britney Spears Responds To Blake Lively Wearing Her Iconic Dress… By Debuting An ‘Updated Version’! Justin Baldoni Made Blake Lively 'Uncomfortable' About Her Postpartum Body On It Ends With Us Set: REPORT Justin Baldoni Talks 'Challenge' Of Working With 'Complex Personalities' On It Ends With Us Amid Rumored Blake Lively Beef! Justin Baldoni Was 'Borderline Abusive' Toward Blake Lively On It Ends With Us Set, Say Insiders! Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Reportedly 'Hate Each Other' After Fight Over Final Cut Of It Ends With Us!! Ryan Reynolds To Blame For Blake Lively's Feud With Justin Baldoni, Say Fans! Justin Baldoni Is Actually Campaigning For Blake Lively To Direct It Ends With Us Sequel Amid Tension!! Blake Lively To Star As Britney Spears In Biopic? Blake Lively Reveals The Super 'Romantic' Gift Ryan Reynolds Gave Her Every Week When They Started Dating! What The HECK Is Going On With Justin Baldoni & The Entire It Ends With Us Cast?! Blake Lively Bad Blood??

Blake Lively

Team Blake Lively Is Working So Hard To Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad! Now…

Team Blake Lively Is Working So Hard To Make Justin Baldoni Look Bad! Now…

Sad all around! Who comes out looking worse – Blake Lively or Justin Baldoni?

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2024 13:30pm PDT

Share This