How Many Women?! Shocking Details About Teddi Mellencamp’s Husband Edwin Arroyave’s Alleged Cheating History!

The Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave divorce story keeps getting messier!

If you haven’t kept up with the drama, buckle up — because it’s a lot! As we’ve reported, Teddi allegedly had a months-long affair with her married horse trainer, Simon Schröeder. It was apparently an open secret in the equestrian community. However, her husband wasn’t around the horse shows — so he didn’t find out until last month… when the horse jumping expert’s wife spilled everything!

Related: Wife Of Teddi Mellencamp Horse Trainer Gushed About Her Before Affair Scandal!

You see, Karli Postal became “suspicious” of Teddi and Simon when they traveled to Florida together… while she was having their second child back home in California. When they returned, she did some digging and found texts that proved he and the 43-year-old television personality were having an affair. Karli confronted Simon and Teddi, and they confessed. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum swore they would stop — but she broke that promise! The dalliance continued, and Karli found out in October, apparently causing a “brawl” at a horse show. That’s when she decided to tell Edwin about his wife’s cheating ways. Teddi then filed for divorce — to avoid him filing first and using her infidelity as the cause. Already so messy, right?

No wonder the Two Ts in a Pod host didn’t want to share anything about the divorce! Damn! This is not a good look for Teddi! But now, the plot thickens…

We’d already heard rumblings that Edwin also cheated during their 13-year marriage. And he was the first one to do so, too! However, there were no details about it before. All we’d heard is Teddi previously found out, and “they were working through it.” We guess that’s why they were in therapy all those years. Other than that, not much was known about Edwin’s transgressions. Until now…

According to multiple sources for Page Six on Thursday, Edwin cheated on Teddi with a woman named Missy between 2015 and 2016. There is some disagreement on the affair timeline. One insider claimed it lasted for “at least a year,” while another said it was more like “six months.” Hmm. Either way, that’s more than a hookup, which would be bad enough. Six months is emotional involvement. Right?

Innerestingly the timeline isn’t the only discrepancy…

The first insider alleged Missy was Teddi’s “best friend.” Whoa, what! If that is true, talk about stabbing the Bravo star in the back (kind of like she did with Simon’s wife). However, the second source swears the two women “maybe interacted four times at most.” Either way, it’s a huge betrayal! Teddi learned about the affair in March 2016, says a source — right when she was in the middle of the audition process for RHOBH. She joined the show in Season 8, which premiered in December 2017. When Teddi found out, the second insider says, she was prepared to break up with Edwin. She even admitted this herself previously! However, John Mellencamp’s daughter decided to stay with her hubby and work things out.

We can’t help but wonder how much of that decision was influenced by the show…

From there, Edwin reportedly committed himself to Teddi and “closed that chapter of his life. While he was “unfaithful” To Teddi, it ultimately “led to a period of self-reflection and a renewed focus on family and faith.” But that was after. The before period is… sketchy, to say the least.

The first source said Teddi doesn’t even know how many times or with how many people the Skyline Security Management founder cheated — because he once told her he doesn’t “remember.” WTF. That’s a huge red flag. It’s either too many to count or he’s totally lying. Right?? But the second source insisted Edwin “has not repeated the behavior since.” Since getting caught? Cool, totally fine then…

We guess Teddi thought it was fair game to give Edwin a taste of his own medicine and cheat on him years later… with her married horse trainer? Eesh, yeah, not the best move, Mellencamp. We mean, if it was a turnabout is fair play situation, we’d at least understand even if we didn’t agree. But by picking a married guy, she just paid the damage forward. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/David Meltzer/YouTube]