Messy Love Is Blind Drama! Brittany Had A Secret Boyfriend Back Home The Whole Time -- And Is Cheating On Him With Mod Sun!

Is Brittany Wisniewski the messiest Love Is Blind contestant EVER?!

She and Leo Braudy got engaged on the show but didn’t make it in the real world — they called off their engagement during an off-camera trip to Miami. Then during the reunion, filmed last month, the reality star revealed she was already dating someone new — but didn’t reveal who it was. Turns out there was a reason — it was a celebrity?!

She shocked fans earlier this week when videos emerged of her getting cozy with Mod Sun. If you don’t know the singer’s music, but the name sounds familiar? It might be because you know him as Avril Lavigne’s ex-fiancé? Yeah, he and Brittany appear to be an item now!

They were caught kissing and dancing at On The Rox in West Hollywood during an after-party for his show at The Wiltern on Monday. The following night, the pair went out again, dining at Catch Steak LA this time. When photographers asked about their relationship status, the two wouldn’t confirm whether they were “official” or not. But clearly they’re coupled up! Check out the clips of Brittany and Mod together (below):

#ModSun stepped out with #BrittanyWisniewski for a bite to eat Tuesday night — and they posed for pics ???? Full story here: https://t.co/nEtlMbhUah (????: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/7FMOSQvPJ1 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2024

So when when Brittany said she moved on with someone else, she meant Mod Sun, right? And they only just decided to go public with their relationship? Well, actually… there’s a chance she WASN’T talking about the Stay Away singer! She possibly was referring to another man! And OMG you won’t believe the tea, LIB fans…

According to TMZ on Thursday, she was in a “committed relationship” with a guy back home in Maryland! And they have been together for years — in other words, the entire time she was on Love Is Blind! Yeah, you read that right! That means not only did she have a boyfriend while canoodling with Mod Sun, she also had a man while on the reality show!

Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that Brittany has been dating a hottie named Rocky Hawkins — for FOUR YEARS! WHAT! Check out a picture of them together (below):

'Love Is Blind's Brittany Wisniewski Blindsides Boyfriend With Mod Sun Hookup | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/ryWn0lhXnl — TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2024

The two reportedly did take a break for six months at one point. However, they reconnected before she left to film Love Is Blind for two weeks! Rocky even drove her to the airport! Huh?? If they were together, why would she go on a show where the hope is you get married by the end of the season? And Rocky was OK with this? Hmm. We have a feeling Brittany pulled a classic move we’ve seen all too often on the Bachelor franchise — and just went on the show for the clout!

The source confirmed it, too! They explained she told her beau she signed up for Love Is Blind to gain more social media followers and make money off brand deals. Oof. The insiders said once the show finished filming, Rocky picked Brittany up at the airport and they went right back to their romantic relationship, with their family and friends in Maryland knowing all about the duplicity.

We have to wonder: Did Leo know any of this? Her cast members? If Leo had no idea, this must sting! The guy seemed like he was in it to find the one! We wouldn’t blame him if he felt betrayed! Also now it would make sense why his gut was leading him toward Hannah Jiles…

But wait, back to Brit… now she’s dating someone else??

Yeah, let’s get into the Mod Sun of it all. On Monday, Rocky took Brittany to the airport as she was heading out to Los Angeles. TMZ reported she told her boyfriend she was going to the California city because Snapchat invited her to tour their headquarters since she wanted to build her social following. The insiders also claimed Brittany mentioned to Rocky that she would hang out with another Love Is Blind alum.

However, she wasn’t spending time with a former cast member. Brittany was packing on the PDA with Mod! So imagine Rocky’s shock when he found out while at his office that she hooked up with the musician! We guess this guy isn’t on social media much and missed the signs of something brewing between them! She was getting flirty with him in the comments on TikTok weeks ago, too! Yikes! And he found out from people at work??

Rocky told TMZ in a statement that he was “completely blindsided” about Brittany and Mod, saying:

“We were in a relationship prior and right after the show aired. We have knowingly been in a committed relationship. I have been completely blindsided by all this leading up to when I dropped her off at the airport this past Monday for her trip to L.A. There’s nothing else to it.”

As for Brittany? Her lips are sealed right now! She told the outlet, “No comment.” Damn…

What a crazy situation, Perezcious readers! What are your reactions to the drama? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Brittany Wisniewski/Mod Sun/Instagram, Netflix/YouTube]