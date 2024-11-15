Wife Of Teddi Mellencamp Horse Trainer Simon Schröeder Gushed About Her Before Affair Scandal!

The wife of Simon Schröeder had nothing but kind things to say about Teddi Mellencamp before she found out about their affair!

If you don’t know, news broke this month that the former reality star reportedly cheated on her husband Edwin Arroyave with her married horse trainer, leading her to file for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Teddi and Simon — who runs Schroeder Sporthorses with his wife Karli Postal — first met when he started working with her on her 10-year-old Westphalian horse, Totally, whose nickname is Toad, last year. And it turned out they did a lot more riding than just horses…

The pair reportedly had a months-long affair, something that was an open secret in the local equestrianism community. From what we’ve heard, Karli found out when she discovered texts — after Teddy and her husband went to Florida while she gave birth to their second child in California! When Karli confronted Simon and Teddi about the messages, they came clean. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum then swore it would never happen again!

However, she and Simon never stopped! They continued to have an affair, with it becoming not just a physical one but an “emotional” one, too! And last month, Karli discovered this. Word on the track is it caused a huge “brawl” at a horse event. Yikes. While Karli chose not to tell Edwin about the affair the first time, this time? She said eff ’em, and told him what was going on! Once Teddi got caught, she filed for divorce so her estranged hubby did not “get her for adultery.”

That’s what we’ve heard so far! What a mess! And this poor woman, too! Imagine how it must have hurt to discover your husband was with another woman while you were in labor — and continued a relationship with his mistress after promising he’d stop! Awful! But what makes the whole thing sting more for Karli most likely? She got to know Teddi before all this went down! She even gushed about her publicly!

In an interview with The Chronicle of the Horse back in February, Karli opened up about how hands-on Teddi had been with her horse’s training since day one:

“You know, [Teddi] was super excited about him, but there were some bumps in the road, and she needed some help. She went around the horse show trying to figure out who might be the strongest rider to help her in the situation, and pretty much everyone pointed to Simon.”

What a mistake that turned out to be! Karli then praised how Teddi never gave up when it came to Toad:

“Teddi was unique in a lot of ways, because she saw the potential in this horse, and she saw all the beautiful pieces. A lot of people probably would have given up in the process of trying to put it all together, because it hasn’t necessarily been the most straightforward process. But she stayed the course. On good days and bad days, she’s found nice things to say about the horse and reasons to keep going. So I think in that way, she’s a special amateur, in that she doesn’t give up.”

Oof. If only Karli knew what would happen after Teddi entered their lives back then. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

