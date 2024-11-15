Awkward! Teddi Mellencamp & Horse Trainer's Wife Had Run-In At Horse Show AFTER Affair Scandal Broke!

Oh, this is awkward!!!

After Teddi Mellencamp divorce announcement, a rumor going around the horse show community went wide. She allegedly cheated on husband Edwin Arroyave with her horse trainer, Simon Schröeder. This went on for months despite the fact he was married. So guess who she ran into at the latest equestrian show? Oh, just her lover’s WIFE! Yikes!

According to Dailymail.com, Teddi and Karli Postel were both at the Las Vegas National Horse Show on Thursday at South Point Arena and Equestrian Center. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was at the event to support her 12-year-old daughter Slate, who was competing. Karli was also in the competition. Although the two women were both at the horse event, they reportedly did not interact with each other at any point. However, you still could see the tension written all over their faces when they were both sitting in the stands watching the riders just yards away! Oof…

Innerestingly, it appeared Karli still had her wedding ring on that finger — even though she filed to nullify their marriage since Simon was legally married to someone else. Yeah, that is a wild twist in this already crazy cheating story! See the pics (below):

Teddi Mellencamp and lover Simon Schroeder's 'wife' have VERY awkward run-in amid affair drama https://t.co/OoU89YUqvZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 15, 2024

So awk! At least this horse show did not have an all-out “brawl” — which is what we heard happened when Karli found out the affair between Teddi and Simon was still going after she was assured it was overt! Instead, it looks like the Bravolebrity and spurned wife kept their distance from each other this time. Definitely for the best, especially since Teddi’s daughter was around at the time.

