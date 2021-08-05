16-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Killed Mother While Playing With Gun -- Then Turned It On Himself

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Oklahoma teen learned the worst possible way why you should never play with guns — and he impulsively gave himself a punishment he can never take back.

According to Del City Police, a 16-year-old boy was playing with a pistol in the living room of his Del City home on Saturday night when the gun accidentally went off and hit his mother, Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, 36, in the head. Tragically, Stephanie died on the spot — and the teen, who police have not identified, was so overwhelmed with guilt, he reportedly ran outside to the street and shot himself.

Del City Police Maj. Bradley Rule told People of the accidental shooting:

“It’s tragic. It boils down to an accidental shooting. The bullet traveled through the wall that separated the living room from the kitchen and struck Stephanie in the head. She fell to the floor right then and was deceased.”

Rule said the boy ran into the kitchen and immediately “saw what he did and ended up running outside to the street where he turned the gun on himself.”

Officers were called to the scene and found the teen lying in the street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Rule said the gun was resting beside him, explaining:

“It was terrible. I don’t know if he was messing with it or playing with it. He wasn’t cleaning it. It was a firearm in the house.”

The teen was rushed to OU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Rule went on to say that a third person, who was not identified, was sitting in the living room when the tragic incident unfolded, sharing:

“We had somebody sitting in the living room when it happened. The eyewitness told us what happened and what the eyewitness told us lined up with the evidence on the scene. I don’t think [the witness] knew his intention was to kill himself. I think he knew he was upset over what happened and they were trying to calm him down and then of course he shot himself.”

Noting that the initial 911 came from a neighbor who heard the gunshot on the street, the police official added:

“It was an accident. I’m sure he was so distraught over what he had done for whatever reason he decided to take his own life. The whole thing is terrible.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

