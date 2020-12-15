Teen Brothers 'Randomly Murdered' While Sitting In Car Parked In Driveway

A family is grieving over the loss of not one, but two young lives all because of an apparent random act of violence.

Two Texas teen brothers are dead after they were shot while sitting in a car parked in a driveway, according to a public information officer for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The officer, Caitilin Espinosa, said the incident went down on Saturday around 8:04 p.m., when authorities received a call about multiple gunshot wound victims outside a Rosharon, Texas home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the dead bodies of 17-year-old Jonathan Massey (above, right) and 15-year-old Devin Massey (above, left) inside a vehicle parked on the driveway. Another male victim, whom police have not identified by name, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was in stable condition as of Monday, Espinosa said.

To make matters even more tragic, witnesses and the victims’ family believe this fatal shooting was a random act of violence. Per preliminary information from a witness, multiple suspects in masks approached the three victims in their vehicle and started shooting; police believe there was an exchange of gunfire at the scene before suspects fled. Officials did detain one person at the scene to determine his involvement, but he was reportedly eventually released from custody after being questioned by investigators.

Meanwhile, friends and family are trying to make sense out of this senseless act. Family friend Rebekah Foley told ABC13 that the Massey brothers, who were a junior and freshman at Ridge Point High School, “had just come home from the grocery store” when they were shot. She added:

“This was just a random act of violence. They had no chance.”

Unsurprisingly, the family of Jonathan, who was known as Jojo, and Devin are reeling over this devastating loss. The family said in a statement to KPRC-TV on Sunday:

“Our children were randomly murdered last night and we would like to ask for prayers and justice. It is beyond senseless and cruel to kill our babies under any circumstances. Even more so without rhyme or reason. God is head of our family and Jojo and Devin are now walking streets of gold and wearing wings over us left behind.”

The family went on to ask those in the community to provide any leads to authorities, sharing:

“As parents, we ask for any leads big or small. Social media posts, cameras and whatever else could lead to the capture of these ruthless murderers. As Christians we ask for prayers and unity. As humans we ask the gunmen to please turn to God and turn yourself into police. Get this off your chest before judgement day.”

They said they hope the student athletes will “be remembered for their respectful character and their charismatic, fun loving ways. Their talents on and off the football field since birth. Their loyalty to their family and kindness to their friends never wavered. Their spirit will always make us smile through the humorous memories of our two young boys.” The statement concluded:

“To my sweet Jojo and Devin, your life was shortened but your impact is mighty and forever powerful.”

What an unimaginable loss.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been set up to cover the Massey brothers’ funeral expenses. It has raised more than $44,000 as of Tuesday. Click HERE to donate or share.

[Image via GoFundMe]