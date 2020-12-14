Robin Thicke Honors Late Father Alan Days After Son's Birth: ‘I Hope I Make You Proud’

Feeling sentimental…

On Sunday, Robin Thicke honored his late father Alan Thicke in a sweet Instagram caption. Exactly four years after his father’s passing, the new father-of-four reflected on the loss, writing:

“As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.”

The Blurred Lines singer vulnerably admitted:

“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”

So sweet! Now we’re crying a little!

A slew of celebrity friends (including Joel McHale and Nicole Scherzinger) were quick to share their encouragement, sympathy, and love. Thicke’s girlfriend April Love Geary, with whom he shares three children (Mia, 2, Lola, 20 months, and their newborn son Luca Patrick), commented:

“We love you so much. You’re the best daddy.”

The Growing Pains actor died of a “ruptured aorta” and “Stanford type A aortic dissection” in 2016, according to E! News. He was just 69. His memory will never be forgotten as the 43-year-old musician raises his children with the inspiration of his father.

Sending all the love to the Thicke family today.

