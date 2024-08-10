Teen Girl Decapitated By Power Cables In Dance Practice Gone Horribly Wrong -- But Was It Foul Play?!

This is just horrifying. Such a senseless tragedy.

A poor teen is dead after accidentally making contact with power cables near her home in the El Centro neighborhood of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, per a local Spanish-language news release.

Spanish-language newspaper El Heraldo reports Débora Rebeca Xi Artola and some friends were on the roof practicing some dance moves. Unfortunately Débora slipped and got caught in the power cables. She barely had time to notice the wires when they began sending electric current into her body. The 15-year-old was hit with so much electricity her body couldn’t handle it and came apart. Per El Heraldo, she was decapitated before her body eventually fell 20 feet to the ground.

Her mother mourned the teen on Facebook, noting she had just celebrated her quinceañera in March. She wrote:

“I love you forever. My princess.”

So heartbreaking. But there may be even more to the story…

A GoFundMe has been started for the family, but not just for funeral costs — the family friend who started it mentioned wanting to raise money to “start the legal process to make the people responsible for Debora’s death face justice.” Wait, what??

Yes, there are those in her family who are convinced there was some foul play involved with the other teens on that roof. Yane Valdes wrote in the GoFundMe:

“The authorities in Guatemala have claimed that it was a negligence accident but multiple witness disagree. Debora had to be pushed in order to reach the high voltage cables that severe her head and ended her life.”

Damn. We have no idea if that’s accurate. But so upsetting that it’s a possibility. You can read more and donate HERE.

