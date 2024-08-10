Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Teen Girl Decapitated By Power Cables In Dance Practice Gone Horribly Wrong -- But Was It Foul Play?! Olympics Viewers Suffer 'Second Hand Embarrassment' For Now Viral Breaking Performance -- And Breakdancer Responds! Princess Catherine, Prince William, & King Charles Speak Out After 'Heinous' Mass Stabbing At Taylor Swift Event Ozzy Osbourne Tries To Apologize To Britney Spears For Harsh Dancing Jabs -- And Fails MISERABLY!  Taylor Swift Is Distraught Over Mass Stabbing At Children's Dance Class In The UK -- Read Her Statement Taylor Swift Event Tragedy -- Mass Stabbing Leaves 2 Children Dead, Several Injured, & Teen Under Arrest Internet Reacts To Trad Wife Influencer's Marriage Being Exposed As Anything But Happy! This Is Why I Don't Do Trends! | Perez Hilton Britney Spears Has Stern Message For ‘Boring’ Osbournes After Ozzy Criticized Her Dancing On Instagram: ‘F**k Off’ Dancer Found Dead After Sister Said He Ran 'For His Life' -- Cops Name Missing Partner Person Of Interest!  JoJo Siwa Debuts ANOTHER New Tattoo -- And Says She Has More You Haven't Seen! Drunk Kim Kardashian Has No Memory Of Doing Flips With Britney Spears' Manager At Khloé’s Birthday... LOOK!

R.I.P.

Teen Girl Decapitated By Power Cables In Dance Practice Gone Horribly Wrong -- But Was It Foul Play?!

Teen Girl Decapitated Power Lines

This is just horrifying. Such a senseless tragedy.

A poor teen is dead after accidentally making contact with power cables near her home in the El Centro neighborhood of Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, per a local Spanish-language news release.

Spanish-language newspaper El Heraldo reports Débora Rebeca Xi Artola and some friends were on the roof practicing some dance moves. Unfortunately Débora slipped and got caught in the power cables. She barely had time to notice the wires when they began sending electric current into her body. The 15-year-old was hit with so much electricity her body couldn’t handle it and came apart. Per El Heraldo, she was decapitated before her body eventually fell 20 feet to the ground.

Related: Skydiver’s Death Was From Freak Weather Event — Shocking New Details Explained

Her mother mourned the teen on Facebook, noting she had just celebrated her quinceañera in March. She wrote:

“I love you forever. My princess.”

So heartbreaking. But there may be even more to the story…

GoFundMe has been started for the family, but not just for funeral costs — the family friend who started it mentioned wanting to raise money to “start the legal process to make the people responsible for Debora’s death face justice.” Wait, what??

Yes, there are those in her family who are convinced there was some foul play involved with the other teens on that roof. Yane Valdes wrote in the GoFundMe:

“The authorities in Guatemala have claimed that it was a negligence accident but multiple witness disagree. Debora had to be pushed in order to reach the high voltage cables that severe her head and ended her life.”

Damn. We have no idea if that’s accurate. But so upsetting that it’s a possibility. You can read more and donate HERE.

[Image via GoFundMe.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2024 18:04pm PDT

Share This