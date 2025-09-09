Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Reveals Painful & ‘Borderline Septic’ Breast Infection!

Jade Cline is opening up about a painful health scare.

Over the weekend, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star took to TikTok to share frightening details of a health crisis:

“Friday of last week, I woke up and my boob kind of hurt. I thought I wore a shirt or a bra or something that can kind of rub your nipple kind of wrong and make it like a little tender. So that’s what I thought it was.”’

Oh no… She didn’t do anything for days! But her pain persisted — long enough she realized something was really wrong:

“In church Sunday, all I could remember at the end of service was how bad my boob hurt. And the pain didn’t go away. It progressively got worse. I could tell it was swollen, it was hurting, and before you ask, no, I don’t have breast implants.”

We’re sure that was a question a lot of Teen Mom fans had. She wouldn’t be the first, obvi. Anyway, she continued:

“That weekend, obviously my doctor is not open. So I do one of those telehealth appointments online. So I tell him what’s going on, swelling, redness, hurts, hot. It’s been going on like this for days and I’m feeling physically ill. So he’s like, ‘Oh, it must be some type of infection.’ I’m like, ‘In my boob? I don’t understand that.’”

She went on to recount the physician informing her both “ducts” and “pores” can get infected, which she was unaware could happen. Fast forward, the doc prescribes her antibiotics and over the next few days, Jade starts to feel a bit better. But then on Friday, she wound up feeling “10 times worse.” She explained:

“I had a raging fever, the pain radiating from my chest — I couldn’t sleep. When I say miserable and the sickest I have ever been — like, pure hell.”

On Saturday morning, Jade went to her primary doctor, who performed “examinations and tests” while the 28-year-old just tried to keep on pushin’ forward. She revealed her doctor informed her that the infection was “severe” and the medication she was prescribed by the first doctor was not strong enough to battle it… And then she heard the shocking news:

“You’re borderline septic.”

Holy s**t!!!

Jade explained that her doctor prescribed her “basically what she said is the strongest antibiotic” but that she would still have to watch out for signs of sepsis. That’s SO awful! And to make matters worse, there wasn’t even a clear cause:

“She was like, ‘There’s nothing you could have done or prevented it. It’s just a weird thing that can happen.”

The doctor also informed Jade that if she wasn’t better by Sunday night, she’d have to check herself into the ER and undergo SURGERY! Absolutely terrifying.

The reality TV star ended her video by revealing the point of sharing her story was to raise awareness — remember, she was brushing it off for days!

@jadecline_ Never thought I would be making a video like this, but at this point, I just want to raise awareness to always take your health seriously even when things seem small. My pain tolerance is very high and I push through life and go to work all the time no matter how I feel and that’s just the type of person I am I always just keep it moving, but this has really humbled me. Just praying that I do not have to undergo any surgery and this secondary medication I’m on does the job. ♬ original sound – jadecline_

In a subsequent video, Jade revealed she did end up going to the hospital on Saturday, where doctors eventually diagnosed her with mastitis. While it most commonly occurs in breast feeding women, Jade was unlucky enough to get it.

@jadecline_ Replying to @Angela Mastitis is horrible. The pain has just been crippling, but I’m just thanking God I’m not septic. I’m just going to keep taking my medication’s, taking care of my body, and keeping an eye on It very closely. we never really acknowledge or appreciate our health until it’s in jeopardy. This whole journey has made me very thankful and opened my eyes on how important my health is and to listen to my body. ♬ original sound – jadecline_

In her most recent update, posted on Monday, Jade shared that her condition has only gotten worse as she’s in “even more pain,” is “developing a rash,” and the antibiotics aren’t working. She was referred to a “breast specialist” so hopefully she will get all the answers and help she needs there!

@jadecline_ Replying to @Mama Jill❤️ at this point I’m so freaked out because I don’t think anyone actually knows what’s wrong with me and why I’m progressively getting worse and why the pain is getting worse. Usually, after all these antibiotics, the symptoms would start to dissipate but all my symptoms have gotten worse and now I’m super freaked out and also just confused. I hate surgeries and I really hope I don’t have to have them but at this point I’m desperate so whatever will cure me I’m going to do. I will keep you all updated on what exactly is going on because I feel like it’s so good to put this information out there because honestly, I had no idea anything like this could even happen to me if I wasn’t breast-feeding or something like that. I’m also going to get a cancer screening done just in case because we don’t know what the heck is going on. ♬ original sound – jadecline_

We’re sending strength and healing energy her way!

Don’t ignore your pain, ladies! If you think something is really wrong, get it checked!

[Images via Jade Cline/TikTok & MTV/YouTube]