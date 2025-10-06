Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans’ Mom Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke!

Oh no! Jenelle Evans’ mom has suffered a stroke!

On Monday, sources informed TMZ that the Teen Mom star’s mother Barbara Evans rushed to the hospital last week after suffering a stroke. So scary! But here’s the good news…

Barbara has reportedly already been discharged and is expected to make a full recovery.

Whew!

According to the source, Jenelle has already flown from Las Vegas, where she currently resides, to North Carolina to be with her mother and other family members. And she apparently would have been there even sooner — but couldn’t as she recently underwent sinus surgery so flying wasn’t safe.

We’re glad to hear Barbara is doing well AND that Jenelle is now with her. They really have come such a long way. We’re sending lots of healing energy!

[Images via Jenelle Evans & MTV/YouTube]