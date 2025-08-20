Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Under Investigation By CPS After Partying Hard In Vegas With OnlyFans Bestie!

Is Jenelle Evans partying too hard?

If you follow the Teen Mom star on Instagram, you may have noticed a recurring face… And no, we’re not talking about one of her kids’ faces. We’re talking about OnlyFans star Tori Rhyne, whom the 33-year-old has struck up quite the friendship with. She’s documented several adventures with the adult content creator, most recently being this week when the pair attended a red carpet event for Sin City Swim Week in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Rhyne (@victoria_rhyne)

Clearly it was a wild night, because the following morning, Jenelle took to her Story to share a photo of her bandaged hand with the following caption:

“Still recovering from Omnia Night Club… Literally, I think I broke my hand/ wrist, had a great time thou”

Related: Kate Gosselin Went Back To Pre-Reality TV Job For ‘Sickening’ Financial Reasons

See (below):

Yikes!

Now, The US Sun reports Tori has fully moved into the home where Jenelle is raising her children, Jace, 16, Kaiser, 11, and Ensley, 8. A source told the outlet on Wednesday:

“Tori moved into the house recently, and she’s expected to be staying there for a while, and they are constantly going out and partying together.”

And amid all the partying, the source claims it’s become Jace’s responsibility to look after his younger siblings:

“Jenelle has left Kaiser and Ensley with Jace to go out on several occasions.”

And now it’s getting to a point where she’s allegedly partying so frequently that CPS has become involved. The insider claimed:

“It’s gotten so bad that someone close to the family has contacted CPS.”

OMG! However, the reality TV star vehemently denies the rumors. She herself told the outlet:

“That’s not true, I have a babysitter, I’ve had the same babysitter for a while, I use Care.com.”

She also informed the news org, “CPS has not came to my house at all.”

Hmmm… So, who is to be believed? Well, we can’t know for sure. But what we DO know is that Jenelle has been in the middle of a parenting crisis with Jace, who is rebelling on a very public level. On Tuesday evening, the teen shared two screenshots of private texts with the MTV star on his Instagram Story highlighting a bitter argument over his health, allegations his former stepfather David Eason abused him, and custody arrangements… Which Jenelle had one overarching response to him about:

“F**K YOU”

See (below):

Janelle had more to say about the leaked texts, too, in a post to her Story, claiming Jace was lashing out after she tried to lay some ground rules as his parent and amid challenges with his “medical” diagnoses, such as ADHD, major depressive disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

This all comes after a previous CPS fiasco less than one year ago, when the department reportedly got involved over incidents with Jace and Kaiser at their schools. At the time, Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffin, claimed Jenelle left their son and Jenelle’s youngest daughter Ensley with a babysitter for three weeks. Prior to that, Jenelle’s kids were questioned following allegations of abuse in their household in 2023.

We truly hope everything is okay and that Jenelle’s kids are getting all the care they need… They’ve been through so much!

[Images via Jenelle Evans/Instagram]