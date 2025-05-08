Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss In Short Shorts! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Kailyn Lowry is showing it off after taking a lot off!

The 33-year-old Teen Mom veteran is, of course, no stranger to being in the public eye. After all, she was first cast in the second go-round of 16 And Pregnant back in the day, and then parlayed that into an even more popular run on MTV‘s hit Teen Mom series. Oh, and did we mention she’s given birth to some adorable children along the way?!

SEVEN of them, in fact! Including twins back in November of 2023. To say she’s a busy momma is the understatement of the century. And somewhere along the way, she found the time to undergo a total body transformation, too! She recently got breast reduction surgery, and apparently the extra energy is really helping her shed the lbs!

Related: Kailyn Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancé Elijah Scott Amid Cheating Rumors!

Over on Instagram late last week, the reality TV veteran posted a video giving fans a brief tour of her newly purchased luxury recreational vehicle. She showed off a Walmart run she’d made to stock the thing, then let her followers into the high-end RV itself for a quick peek.

But the real peek was the header pic she chose to use for the IG post!! You can ch-ch-check out the jaw-dropping look at her suddenly svelte body (below):

<i>Teen Mom</i> Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss In Short Shorts! LOOK!
Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Wowza!!!

What a transformation. Of course, this isn’t the first time that the popular podcast host has shown off some eye-catching new body pics in recent months. And with this quick look, she’s definitely got our attention once again! What about U??

By the way, y’all can watch the full RV tour post for yourself at the link HERE.

Thoughts?! Reactions?? You know what to do — drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]

May 07, 2025 18:25pm PDT

