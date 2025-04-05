Teen Mom Heartbreak?! Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Breaks Up With Fiancé Elijah Scott Amid Cheating Rumors!

It sounds like Kailyn Lowry is no longer with her baby daddy and fiancé, Elijah Scott, after all those cheating rumors!

Last month, a woman named Britt on TikTok came out to claim she “unknowingly slept with an engaged man” while on a cruise in May 2024. That engaged guy turned out to be Elijah, with whom she shares 2-year-old Rio and 1-year-old twins Valley and Verse. The woman alleged:

“We ended up going to the club that night. We ended up going in the hot tub. We ended up hanging out with these guys the whole time. They were super cool. Me personally, I was looking for a rebound. Fast forward to the now. I’ve been on TikTok. This girl from Teen Mom kept popping up on my s**t. She typically didn’t pop up on my For You page. I didn’t think of anything of it until yesterday. A video popped up of both of them, and I was like, ‘You look awfully familiar buddy.’”

Related: Tori Spelling Cries Talking About Her Divorce — Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Die Alone’

Oof! Britt wasn’t the only one Elijah allegedly cheated on the Teen Mom star with! Another person then hopped into the comments section to claim that “he cheated with a friend of mine in Philly last summer,” too! What a betrayal! Kailyn has not addressed the allegations yet, but a source has now come forward to claim she and Elijah broke up! They told The US Sun on Friday:

“Kailyn and Elijah are not together right now. She is focusing on work, the kids and has the support of her friends during this time.”

Can you blame her for ending things? She may have found out her man, someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with, allegedly cheated on her with not one but two women! However, the breakup may not be permanent! Ugh! The insider claimed a reconciliation could happen in the future, but “tensions are high right now.”

Neither Kailyn nor Elijah have addressed the breakup on social media, though there have been hints from the former reality star since the cheating rumors started! The last time she had her engagement ring on was on March 22 — two days after the cheating rumors started. See (below):

But since then? She has not worn it in several videos on social media, like here (below):

There’s more! During a new episode of her podcast Karma & Chaos on Tuesday, Kailyn shared that her friend and co-host Becky Hayter has been spending a lot of time with her at her house and helping out with her seven children “since Saturday night.” Becky added:

“I’ve spent way too much time with Kail in the past week. We spent more time this week together than we probably did in the eight years of our friendship. … I was a mom this week. They asked me to take them to school, Creed asked me to put him to bed. Me and Isaac baked cookies together. We had a movie night just the two of us. He came into my room and we watched a movie.”

The two didn’t get into the reason why Becky was with her so much, even noting that if listeners “came here for an elephant” that “it’s not in this room.” Clearly, they aren’t going to address the situation. However, we get the feeling that Becky has been supporting Kailyn through a trying time… like a breakup.

The MTV personality then appeared on the Rule Breakers with Saraya podcast, which was seemingly filmed before the cheating rumors started. Kailyn had her engagement ring on and opened up about her relationship with Elijah. However, his name was oddly censored whenever she said it. Hmm.

All the signs that things are over between Kailyn and Elijah are there! Whether they will work through his alleged infidelity and get back together? Time will tell! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments!

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom/YouTube, Kailyn Lowry/TikTok]