Teen Mom Star Mackenzie McKee & Husband Josh Are Divorcing After More Than A Decade Together

Mackenzie McKee is going it alone from here on out.

The 27-year-old reality TV veteran announced on Instagram early Monday morning that she and husband Josh McKee are divorcing after spending the last 12 years together. The couple, who shares three children, will now head into single life apart from each other following more than a decade of sometimes-tumultuous history.

Speaking out on her social media account, the former Teen Mom OG star told her one million followers that she and Josh were going their separate ways. She explained the situation in a candid manner, writing:

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, i wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Somtirmes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy”

Here is the momma’s full post (below), which includes two photos of her and Josh from their time together:

In addition to revealing the split on her own social media app, McKee also spoke to Celebuzz in an interview about her decision to walk away from the marriage.

The former MTV star explained it was her goal not to talk bad about her now-ex-husband amid the split:

“The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending. The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another. We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it.”

The breakup appears sudden, too. The duo has had some major problems in the past, but as far as recent months go, this was a surprise to McKee’s fans.

Even so, Mackenzie refused to open up about the specific details that brought the couple to divorce:

“To give details of why we ended simply isn’t fair if he isn’t alongside me telling his side. Was I a perfect wife? No. But I’m also not pretending that Josh was a good husband.”

Looking to the future, Mackenzie told the outlet that she wishes for “nothing but peace and happiness” in her estranged husband’s life.

She concluded her thoughts about her own future in that same vein, adding:

“Do I want to even talk about this down time of my life? No. But people have been following us for over a decade now and before other tabloids get it twisted. I wanted to simply share our update and ask that people just understand we are two people who didn’t workout and human just like the rest of the world. No need to investigate why. I love Joshua as my kids father and will respect him as that from here on.”

Of course, this now-estranged pair had previously tackled major rumors of infidelity, including a May 2020 accusation against Josh for supposedly sleeping with Mackenzie’s cousin.

Through it all, the parents successfully managed to keep things together. But it looks like it’s all over now for them.

