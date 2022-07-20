Special Date? Ben Affleck Claimed He Got Divorced & Married On The SAME DAY!

It turns out the date of Bennifer’s wedding was special to Ben Affleck — already special we mean!

As you know, he and Jennifer Lopez surprised the whole world when they unexpectedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday. The 52-year-old singer gushed about their nuptials the next day, writing in her newsletter On The J.Lo:

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. [The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Jennifer did not even hesitate a second to change her legal name from “Jennifer Lopez” to “Jennifer Affleck” on the marriage license. But that wasn’t exactly surprising since she planned on making the switch ever since the couple was first engaged years ago.

Another very inneresting detail to come to light from their marriage license, though? The dates they listed for their divorces from their respective partners were both WRONG! Huh?!

According to Us Weekly, Ben listed the date for his divorce from Jennifer Garner as exactly nine years before his wedding with the Hustlers actress. He wrote in the affidavit of application for a marriage license that the two officially divorced on July 16, 2013. Now, this is an odd (and slightly confusing) deet because it is the completely wrong date! They actually finalized their divorce in October 2018. Even more so, Ben and Jen did not even announce their split until June 2015 and never filed until April 2017. Is he trying to say that he and Garner ended things way before they announced it?

Hmmm.

For her part, Jennifer listed her date of divorce from Marc Anthony as July 1, 2011 – but they did not finalize their split until June 2014. However, it is important to note that they did reveal they were going their separate ways in 2011. So perhaps she got it mixed up? Or she was putting the date of their separation??

But still, something is not adding up here…

Why did Ben put the date as nine years to the day he and J.Lo got married? The exact same date. Is it an important day for Ben and Jen? Or the other Bennifer?? Seems like there’s potentially a hidden meaning there… Either to the date itself or to the nine years part. Was it important to J.Lo??

Or was this simply a mistake, and they both forgot when they divorced their former partners? The duo were reportedly in a rush to get married in Sin City since the Selena star “wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!” So the newlyweds might not have put a ton of thought into these details, didn’t have their documents handy to double check… and just wrote down some dates??

According to the Clark County website, if someone doesn’t “know the exact date,” they can just “enter a date that is closest to your recollection.” So who knows! Fortunately for them, it sounds like this will be an easy fix for Ben and Jennifer since corrections are able to be made by simply filling out a form.

But what do you make of this mistake, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

