Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Accused Of Making Up Autism Diagnosis! Catelynn Lowell Says…

Catelynn Lowell is defending her man.

Last month, Tyler Baltierra revealed on his Cate & Ty Break It Down podcast that at 33 years old, he’s been diagnosed with autism. He felt the diagnosis was good news as it explained quite a lot! He said:

“It felt like a big sigh of relief. Then I got really sad and I was like, ‘Wow!’ I just thought about all the things I went through as a kid. I just felt so sad for that little kid who wondered, ‘What’s wrong with me? Something’s wrong, why am I not normal?’”

You can hear the Teen Mom star talk more about it (below):

In the time since, he’s been met with a wave of love and support from fans… but also with skepticism from naysayers. In fact, some have been claiming he’s making the whole thing up!

The theory is getting out of hand… To the point where the couple now has to step in to shut down the baseless allegations! During Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, Catelynn told listeners:

“It’s not like we sit here and brainstorm [ideas], like, ‘Let’s pretend you’re f**king autistic. Let’s pretend that I had a miscarriage or that I’m struggling with my mental health.’”

Tyler chimed in to speculate on why people would jump to those sorts of conclusions, telling his wife:

“Maybe [people] are so far disconnected from the fact that we’re real human beings, experiencing real life struggles, triumphs, whatever.”

Catelynn doesn’t really care WHAT the reason is… She just feels it’s crossing a line — and that people shouldn’t doubt them after how open and vulnerable they’ve been on TV for the past 16 (!!!) years:

“Our series has always been a docuseries, like a documentary. They just follow our lives so we don’t script s**t in our lives to make a f**king story line.”

Tyler added:

“How have we gotten here as a society where, instead of saying, ‘Oh wow, can you explain more about that?’… you’re gonna question people’s diagnosis? You’re going to literally shame them, shame them for having it and tell them that they’re liars for having it. What is going on?”

Not cool at all! You can hear them talk more about it (below):

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think they would have any reason to lie about something like this? Let us know in the comments down below.

