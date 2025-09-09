Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Exposed! Wife Films TikTok As He Showers NUDE In Background!

Fans just saw WAY more of Ryan Edwards than they would’ve liked…

If you ever wondered what the Teen Mom alum looked like while showering, you no longer have to merely imagine it. Because over the weekend, his wife posted a wet ‘n’ wild video of him!

In a new TikTok going viral, Amanda Conner holds their 7-month-old daughter Presley while dancing in a steamy bathroom. As she lip syncs to I’m A Dog by PBH Chris, you can just barely make out a bit of movement past her baggy t-shirt. And just as you’re trying to figure out what it is, she moves to the side — allowing the camera to capture Ryan rinsing off in the shower! Whoa!

She captioned the video, “I swear he can’t stand me.” Um… because of the antics? Or exposing him online?? See (below):

At least she censored his junk!

OMG!!!

In the comments, fans were quick to sound off with their varying reactions:

“Man can’t even scrub his cheeks in peace” “We just know you are keeping this man on his toes” “LMAAAOOO I was not expecting you to move” “i didnt even see him at first i was locked in on you” “Girl he’ll be scared to ever leave you” “AMANDA he’s never gonna let you in the bathroom with him again” “Baby is like, ‘Yep… That’s my mama.’” “The way he didn’t even pause & just kept rinsing off, letting you do your thing” “NEVER LET HIM KNOW PEACE” “I’m not going to lie… I put it on 0.5 speed”

LOLz!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

