Arizona Teen Set Up Camera To Record Murdering His Parents In Years-Long Plot Because He Was Upset Over WHAT?!

A 19-year-old man in Arizona is under arrest and facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shootings of his parents at their home in the city of Chandler.

Jeremiah Estel Blair (pictured in his mugshot, above) has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is facing serious jail time following his alleged decision to shoot his parents. He set up a video camera to record the whole thing, too, after plotting for years about what would be best method to murder his mom and dad.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. local time on Monday, May 13 — just about an hour after Mother’s Day officially ended that Sunday evening. According to court documents first obtained by AZ Family late this week, Blair told cops that he’d been “upset over his upbringing.” Specifically, the affidavit recorded his statement to cops that he felt as though he was “not treated as she should have been as a child.” What?!

For YEARS, the court docs claim, Blair fantasized and plotted about ways to kill his parents. He eventually decided that shooting them with a handgun would be the easiest method. So, he hid a gun in his bedroom closet and waited for the right time to take action. That was just after midnight on Monday morning, when he called his parents downstairs and the terrifying ordeal began. The Chandler PD believes Jeremiah had initially been intending to carry out the shooting on Mother’s Day itself, but couldn’t get the courage to go through with it until very early on Monday.

Cops say Blair set up the video camera to record the shooting, then stood in the family’s kitchen. When his father came downstairs, Blair told him that he “knew this day was coming” and shot him. Then, the teenager ran upstairs and fired shots at his mother, who had been rushing out of the bedroom upon hearing the gunshots downstairs.

The court docs indicate that after his arrest, Blair openly told police that he knew what he did was wrong. However, he felt so strongly about supposedly being wronged while growing up that he had to take action — and record it on video, no less.

Following his arrest, Blair told cops that he thought he’d successfully killed his mother. However, both parents survived the shooting. Cops told AZ Family this week that the couple are both “alert and stable at this time” after they were rushed to the hospital following the incident. Per AZ Central, upon learning that both of his parents had survived the shooting, Blair was said to be disappointed specifically that his mom made it out alive. Jeez. What an absolutely horrific Mother’s Day “gift” to his parents…

As for the teen, he was booked into Maricopa County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond while awaiting his next court appearance.

