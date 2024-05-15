Florida Mom Charged With Son's Murder! Allegedly Tortured & Tied Up 4-Year-Old -- And Threw Him In Pool!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida mother has been charged with first-degree murder after her 4-year-old son died allegedly as a result of her horrific and callous abuse.

Patricia Saintizaire (pictured above in her mugshot) has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of her adopted son, which occurred back on May 2. Saintiziare, 36, had adopted the boy last year from Haiti. She brought him to a hospital in Polk County, Florida at the beginning of May, where he died. Hospital staffers were so concerned about the boy’s condition while in their care they immediately contacted authorities. Per the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, doctors tipped off law enforcement with their concerns the boy had died under “suspicious circumstances.”

Related: Murdered Surfer Left Girlfriend The Most Heartbreakingly Beautiful Voice Message…

Medical examiners conducted an autopsy on the boy’s body and quickly discovered several horrific things. Most notably, per the sheriff’s office release, the child had suffered a deep liver laceration. The coroner determined that injury was from a targeted blunt force trauma injury that had recently occurred, and it was likely what caused such a rapid decline in the boy’s health leading to death. But that wasn’t the only physical injury inflicted upon the child. The medical examiner added:

“[There was] scarring on his back, with old scarring present, as well as fresh scars that would’ve occurred while the victim was living in the United States.”

Armed with that knowledge, police immediately interviewed the victim’s older brother. The teen initially denied Saintiziare had abused the child and said he hadn’t witnessed any abuse in their home. But after the boy was safely taken into custody by the Florida Department of Children and Families, his story changed. Away from Saintiziare, he told detectives the woman had threatened to kill him with a gun and ordered him not to talk about the abuse inflicted on the 4-year-old. Per the law enforcement organization’s release, she told the teen:

“When they ask you something, say nothing so I don’t get in trouble.”

OMG…

The teen also said that when the boy was still alive but incredibly lethargic and struggling to walk and breathe without great pain, Saintizaire assured him the child was “faking it” and not badly injured.

And somehow, this story gets EVEN WORSE. The sheriff’s office indicated damning video evidence from a home surveillance system was found on Saintizaire’s phone. One clip purportedly showed her hitting the child with a blunt object while he was lying unresponsive on the ground. Another clip showed her throwing him into a pool WITH HIS HANDS TIED BEHIND HIS BACK! What. The. F**k?!?!

Related: Harmony Montgomery’s Father Sentenced To LENGTHY Prison Term For Her Murder

Cops arrested Saintizaire late last week and filed the first-degree murder charge against her. She has also been charged with aggravated child abuse of the deceased 4-year-old, as well as tampering with a witness for her alleged threats made to the teenager.

This is such an unbelievably sickening story. We can’t even begin to imagine what that poor little boy went through. There are no words…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Polk County Sheriff’s Office]